Janhvi Kapoor says she’s ‘ashamed’ she never learnt Telugu as she shoots for Devara with Jr NTR

Actor Janhvi Kapoor will soon debut in south cinema with Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. In the film, she plays a village belle called Thangam, which sees her in a new avatar. In an interview with The Week, the actor talked about how she’s finding it difficult to learn her lines for the film. (Also Read: Jahnvi Kapoor confirmed for Suriya’s Hindi film) Janhvi Kapoor as Thangam in Devara

‘I regret not learning Telugu’

During the interview, Janhvi mentioned that she received her Devara lines and wants to learn them. However, she seemed nervous, given that she doesn’t know the language. “I never learned Telugu and it is something I am ashamed of. I can understand it phonetically, but I can’t speak it. Yes, it is one of my biggest regrets. This part of me had been dormant for a while. But the Devara team is very patient and helpful. They are working with such stalwarts and I am so grateful they are just a call away to help me with my lines,” she said.

‘I don’t know what my father said’

Recently her father, producer Boney Kapoor, confirmed in an interview with iDream Media that Janhvi has films lined up with Ram Charan and Suriya. Neither confirming or denying the news, she said, “My father has gone and made some announcement, and I don’t know what he has said. It’s too early to talk about the other films. My father has definitely not spoken to me or my producers. I wish I belonged to a universe where you just shoot films, you didn’t have to announce, clarify or deny them.”

Upcoming work

Apart from her Telugu projects with Jr NTR and Ram Charan and the Hindi film with Suriya, Janhvi will be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi, Ulajh and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

