Jahnvi Kapoor confirmed for Suriya’s Hindi film

Jahnvi Kapoor has been having a good run in Bollywood and with her first Telugu film, Devara, with Jr NTR proceeding briskly, things are only looking up for her. The latest news is that she has been signed on for Tamil star Suriya’s Hindi film with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. This was also confirmed by her father Boney Kapoor during an interaction with YouTube channel iDream Media. (Also read: Boney Kapoor confirms Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in for Ram Charan's next) Janhvi Kapoor may be seen opposite Suriya in Karna.

What Boney Kapoor said?

Boney said, “My daughter has already shot for a film with Jr NTR. She’s loving every bit of the day she spends on sets here. Soon, she will start a film with Ram Charan too. These two boys are doing very well. She has been watching a lot of Telugu films, and she feels blessed to work with them. Hopefully, the films will work, and she will get more work. She will also act with Suriya soon. My wife (Sridevi) acted in multiple languages, I hope my daughter does the same.”

What is the film?

Suriya had shifted to Mumbai a few years back and his wife actor Jyotika also started her second innings in Hindi cinema. He was in talks with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for Karna based on the Mahabharata and it was confirmed late last year he would play the lead role. Now, it looks like Jahnvi has also signed on as the leading lady. This movie is said to be mounted on a lavish scale and will be released in two parts.

Suriya is busy currently busy with his magnum opus Kanguva and his next project with Sudha Kongara. Karna is likely to go on floors towards the end of 2024.

Janhvi will be seen next in Devara with Jr NTR. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the movie. It will release in October this year after an eight-month delay was recently announced.