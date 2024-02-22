Dulhania 3? Karan Johar announces Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari; Janhvi Kapoor replaces Alia opposite Varun Dhawan

After the success of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan will again work together in Dulhania 3, titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Backed by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions, the film will not star Alia Bhatt – who featured in both the earlier films from the Dulhania franchise – and feature Janhvi Kapoor as Tulsi Kumari. Varun will play Sunny Sanskari. Also read: Karan Johar breaks silence on Janhvi Kapoor replacing Alia Bhatt in Dulhania 3 Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the film backed by Karan Johar.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari announcement

The official announcement video was shared on Thursday by Karan Johar and the lead cast and makers of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari on Instagram. Produced by Dharma Productions, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is slated to be released in theatres on April 18, 2025.

The accompanying caption for the film's title and release date announcement read, “Your Sanskari is on his way to get his (Tulsi emoji) Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens! Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumariin cinemas, 18th April 2025!” Varun and Janvi are reuniting for the second time after their 2023 film Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Karan's cryptic post about Janhvi replacing Alia

Earlier this year, after a report said that Alia Bhatt, who played the lead in both Dulhania films, was being replaced by Janhvi Kapoor in Dulhania 3, Karan Johar had seemingly reacted to the claim. He asked media 'to not conjecture about' the upcoming film.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Karan had written, “Every morning I wake up to news that is not an official confirmation by Dharma Productions… would request members of the media to please not conjecture about the continuance of a franchise or the beginning of one! We will give details when the time and plans are formulated and fructified! We are humbled by the excitement shown to our future films but would love to have accuracy instead of speculation… Respectfully, Karan Johar.”

What was earlier reported about Dulhania 3

Karan was seemingly reacting to a report by PeepingMoon.com that had said Alia will not star in Dulhania 3; instead, Janhvi Kapoor has been brought on board to play a new Dulhania (bride) opposite Varun Dhawan, who was also the lead in the earlier Dulhania two films. The portal had also said that Shashank Khaitan is directing Dulhania 3 as well, adding the film 'will have a different plot and characters and is in no way connected to the previous parts'.

