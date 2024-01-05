Karan Johar breaks silence on Janhvi Kapoor replacing Alia Bhatt in Dulhania 3: 'Would request media to not conjecture'

After the success of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions have reportedly joined hands again for an upcoming installment of the franchise. After a recent report said that Alia Bhatt, who played the lead in both films, was being replaced by Janhvi Kapoor, Karan has seemingly reacted to the claim. He asked the media 'to not conjecture about' the film. Also read: As Badrinath Ki Dulhania turns 4, Alia Bhatt says 'secretly discussing part 3' Karan Johar reacts to rumours about Alia Bhatt being replaced by Janhvi Kapoor in Dulhania franchise. Alia with Varun Dhawan in a still from Badrinath Ki Dulhania (right).

What Karan Johar said

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, Karan Johar wrote, “Every morning I wake up to news that is not an official confirmation by Dharma Productions… would request members of the media to please not conjecture about the continuance of a franchise or the beginning of one! We will give details when the time and plans are formulated and fructified! We are humbled by the excitement shown to our future films but would love to have accuracy instead of speculation… Respectfully, Karan Johar.”

Karan Johar reacted to false rumours about an upcoming project.

What was reported about Dulhania 3

Karan was seemingly reacting to a report by PeepingMoon.com that said Alia will not star in Dulhania 3; instead, Janhvi Kapoor has been brought on board to play a new Dulhania (bride) opposite Varun Dhawan, who was also the lead in the earlier two films. Janhvi was seen opposite Varun in their 2023 film Bawaal.

The portal also said that Shashank Khaitan is directing Dulhania 3 as well, adding the film 'will have a different plot and characters and is in no way connected to the previous parts'. The report also said that the pre-production for the film has already begun; it will go on the floors in the next few months and Varun is expected to shoot for the film after finishing Atlee’s Theri remake.

The report came out on Thursday, hours after Karan teased Janhvi about a big project that he and Janhvi were not allowed to talk about. Karan said that on the recent episode of Koffee With Karan season 8.

