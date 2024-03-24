Janhvi Kapoor climbs Tirupati steps on her knees: ‘The experience humbles you’

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday earlier this month by offering prayers to Lord Balaji at Tirupati. She was joined by Shikhar Pahariya, her friend Orry and a few other loved ones. Orry shared a vlog on YouTube, detailing their experience climbing the steps of Tirupati. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor decks up in green saree at Telugu film RC 16's grand launch with Ram Charan; watch inside video from pooja) Janhvi Kapoor shared the experience with Shikhar Pahariya, Orry and a few other loved ones(Orry/YouTube)

Janhvi climbs Tirupati’s steps

Talking before the climb, Janhvi revealed that this will be the 50th time she has climbed to the temple, while it was Orry’s first time. In the past, Janhvi has often been spotted visiting Tirupati with her dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor. Orry detailed how they rested at Janhvi’s Chennai home before driving to Tirupati and stopping at a friend’s home for lunch.

Talking to Orry before reaching Tirupati, Janhvi explained why she wants to climb the stairs to the temple. She said, “You know how they say it’s not the destination, it’s the journey. It’s all about the climb, life is all all about the climb. Everyone must experience climbing to Tirupati because I think it humbles you.” Shikhar, who has also accompanied Janhvi on the trip sometimes stated, “One thing I’ve learnt is that if you look up, you get scared. So don’t, just look down and do it one step at a time.”

In the video Orry shared, Janhvi can also be seen climbing the last leg of the stairs on her knees. Inspired by her, Orry also tries to do the same.

Janhvi roped in for #RC16

Janhvi along with her father Boney were recently in Hyderabad for the launch of her next Telugu film. She attended the launch of the yet-to-be-titled film directed by Buchi Babu Sana and starring Ram Charan. Ram shared pictures of her visit on Instagram, with one of the pictures taken at his residence with the producers too. “Looking forward to #RC16!” wrote the actor, sharing the pictures. Janhvi also took part in the pooja during the film’s launch, which saw Chiranjeevi and Allu Aravind in attendance.

Upcoming projects

Janhvi will debut in Telugu with Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR-starrer Devara. The film’s shooting is currently in progress in Goa. She will also be seen in the Hindi films Mr & Mrs Mahi, apart from Uljah.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.