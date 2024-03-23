Salman Khan, Orry feature in new podcast of Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan; Karan Johar reacts. Watch

Arhaan Khan, who is the son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, has shared a teaser of his new podcast called Dumb Biryani. On Saturday, he posted details about the podcast as well. The teaser gave a peek into what viewers can expect from the show, which had some insights from both Malaika and Arbaaz, Orry, as well as an appearance from Salman Khan. (Also read: Malaika Arora celebrates son Arhaan Khan's 21st birthday, Kareena Kapoor wishes him with a pic) Stills from the teaser of Dumb Biryani.

About Dumb Biryani teaser

The teaser began in a cab ride which had Arhaan along with his friends and Orry. Arhaan jokes that there must be some laughing gas sprayed on set during one of the scenes in Housefull because everyone was laughing. Orry is seen with coconut water beside him and giggling. Arhaan also adds that he “has no idea” what they are doing with the podcast as there is no concrete idea about how it will pan out.

Arbaaz Khan also appears in the teaser and says to Arhaan that if these are his friends then he needs “a lot of hard work to do.” Meanwhile, Malaika says in one part, “I think I am living my best life now!” She also has a card which has the question, “What is your body count?” that leaves her confused because she does not know what it means.

Salman Khan's entry

Salman Khan appears at the very end of the podcast in a red shirt that says ‘Robin Hood’ at the back. What he says is inaudible with the loud music in the teaser, but he is seen smiling and chatting with Arhaan and his friends. Sharing the teaser, Arhaan captioned, “3 best friends. 1 last summer before they grow up forever. Meet this summer’s smallest blockbuster, Dumb Biryani. A 6-part limited podcast series with @iamarhaankhan @devraiyanii and @4rushverma coming soon to YouTube.”

Karan Johar commented on the post and said, “This is going to storm the waves!” He also shared the teaser on his Instagram Stories. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor also shared it on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Well done Arhaan! Congratulations darling.”

Malaika and Arbaaz had Arhaan in 2002. They parted ways after almost 18 years of marriage. Arhaan studied filmmaking in the US. Arbaaz had previously revealed that Arhaan assisted Karan Johar on his recent film, which was reportedly Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

