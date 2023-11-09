Malaika Arora celebrates son Arhaan Khan's 21st birthday, Kareena Kapoor wishes him with a pic

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and kickstarted her day with a glimpse from her son Arhaan Khan's birthday celebrations. The Starkid had a midnight cake-cutting session with her. She also compiled all of her unseen photos with her son to treat her fans on the special occasion. Also read: Malaika Arora gears up for shoot of Jhalak Dikhla Ja Season 11 Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan celebrates his 21st birthday.

Malaika Arora's post for son

Malaika shared a montage which began with an adorable photo of her and little Arhaan Khan from his childhood days. This was followed by a glimpse of Malaika's mother Joyce adorably picking up baby Arhaan in her arms in a garden area. The next picture featured Arhaan during his growing-up years.

The video ends with most recent photos of Arhaan at different locations. Sharing the post, Malaika revealed her wish for Arhaan. She wrote, "My baby boy is 21 today… n my wish for you is simple… have the best life imaginable. Live life to the fullest. Laugh, giggle, cry if u must…. play as hard as you work. Be sincere. Make time for the people and things you adore. Sleep soundly n have the best dreams.

“Always have that toothy smile on your face, and never stop making us all crack up with ur corny humour. And that you always always know you are loved. Happy birthday my sweet sweet boy. Mama loves you the mostest (heart emojis) n mama is so proud of you." Reacting to the post, many celebrities wished the Arhaan in the comments section.

Celebs wishing Arhaan Khan

Dia Mirza wrote, “Happy Birthday Arhaan. May you always discover the magic of life.” “Our big baby love you @iamarhaankhan sooo much,” added Amrita Arora for her nephew. Calling Arhaan handsome, Karisma who is Malaika's best friend, said, “Happy 21st handsome Arhaan.” “Happy birthday darling @iamarhaankhan,” also commented Anil Kapoor. Kareena posted a happy photo of Arhaan on her Stories and captioned it, “Happy birthday Arhaan.”

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika married in 1998. They had Arhaan in 2002. Arbaaz and Malaika parted ways after almost 18 years of marriage. Arhaan is currently pursuing his studies abroad. He is studying filmmaking in the US. Arbaaz had previously revealed that Arhaan assisted Karan Johar on his recent film, which was seemingly Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

