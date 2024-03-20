Ram Charan, wife Upasana give glimpses of daughter Klin Kaara's 'first beach experience'. See post

Actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana took their daughter Klin Kaara to a beach in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Upasana posted a video collage giving a peek at how the trio enjoyed the stay in Vizag. (Also Read | Upasana Konidela on husband Ram Charan: He's secure to be my shadow when I shine) Ram Charan, Upasana and Klin Kaara at the beach.

Upasana, Ram, Klin Kaara visit Vizag beach

In the first photo, Upasana sat on a rock at the beach with her pet. Ram carried Klin Kaara in a baby carrier. Both of them looked at each other as they visited the beach at sunrise. The words on the photo read, "Sunrise with Nana and Amma. Klin Kaara's first experience on the beach." Both Ram and Upasana twinned in balck and white T-shirts and shorts.

Klin Kaara enjoys the beach, looks at fish

The couple also took Klin Kaara near the water as they were accompanied by their pet. Upasana was seen in a yellow T-shirt and blue pants, while Ram opted for a black T-shirt and charcoal pants. Klin Kaara was seen in a yellow top and pants. The video also showed the couple walking amid the rocks. Ram also dipped Klin Kaara, chest dip, briefly inside the water.

Upasana pens note

Ram also took Klin Kaara near a fisherman and showed her his catch. The toddler was seen looking intently at the fish. The words in the photo read, "Nana teaching us to respect the ocean and its inhabitants through sustainable fishing and minimal consumption."

They also posed with the locals in a part of the video. A part of the clip showed Ram holding Klin Kaara and running back and forth from the water at the beach. Upasana wrote below it, "The beach is beautiful. But wish it was cleaner and had less broken glass." A segment of the clip showed Ram standing in his car while flower petals were showered on him. A huge garland was also hung from above near him, but the actor gestured the people to take it away.

Ram reacts to Upasana's post

Sharing the video, Upasana wrote, "Vizag U stole our hearts (black heart emoji) KlinKara’s first beach experience (water wave and spiral shell emojis) #love #vizag." Reacting to the post, Ram posted a red heart emoji. A fan wrote, "Absoluteeeeeeee family goalsssssssssssssssss." A comment read, "Man with golden heart."

About Ram, Upasana

Ram and Upasaa, after being married for 11 years, welcomed their first child on June 20 last year in Hyderabad. They held a grand ceremony to name their daughter in the presence of family and friends.

