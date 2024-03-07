Upasana Konidela on husband Ram Charan: He's secure to be my shadow when I shine;Ram says she is ‘not just a star wife ’

She's the better half of one of India's biggest stars. And with so much of the spotlight on the mainstream, the other half can easily feel they are lost in the shadow. But Upasana Konidela, wife of Ram Charan, has in fact a rather refreshing take as we speak to her ahead of International Women's Day on March 8. Businesswoman Upasana Kamineni Konidela and husband, actor Ram Charan

"I want that to happen, because they say behind every successful man there is a woman. When he is shining, it's great to be the shadow, and when I shine, he is secure enough to be mine," she says. It's a late night chat as she has just put their daughter Klin Kaara to sleep.

A big name in the medical world in her own right, Upasana has been behind launching various initiatives and heading the CSR wing of her family's healthcare empire. When it came to being married to someone from a completely different world, it was indeed a big change. "Previously, it was tough (being married to a star) I came from a different world. Now, i feel proud being his shadow. I learnt that there is so much beauty in being that person for him. He is that for me, and that support is really important. When you shine, there are so many things you are going through, and you need that one person to fall back on," she quips.

One has always heard it's a man's world. Today, with women excelling in all fields and being an equal participant, is it time to say 'it's a woman's world' too? "My grandfather always prayed to devis, and brought up his daughters with confidence, who also lived up to their father's dreams. Women in my life always played a pivotal role. I was born in an atmosphere where I felt it's a woman's world," she says.

Ram, talking to us, asserts that Upasana's identity is not linked only to his celebrity status, “Upasana is definitely not just a star wife, she surpasses that label with many roles. Her success extends beyond just the glittering realms of fame. Whether it's with our family at home or contributing significantly to her philanthropic projects, she excels in all roles due to her unwavering commitment and deep rooted family values. Upasana has beautifully carried forward her family legacy. Beyond being my wife, she's my rock and the force that keeps us together. I could truly never replicate what she does and she has truly carved her own incredible path.”

But that chatter which happens when a female employee in a workplace gets married or has a child- 'she is going to quit soon'- what's the root of such beliefs, we ask.

Upasana attributes it to the many roles a woman performs at the same time. "Being a mom, it is a huge battle for me to be as productive at work as I was before. I am trying my best and know I am going to excel at it. These are mindsets that we have to change. Corporate India must make amendments to make it easier for women in India. POSH committees helped in that. I am working with companies on flexible maternity leaves. Another thing I would really like is for women to save their eggs by insurance. If women would choose to have a career over having babies, they would not have to live off pocket money. When you are ready to have kids and wealthy enough to do so, it will help women and the country to progress. I saved my eggs too, and I am porud to say Ram and I made a choice to have a child when we were in a comfortable space," she ends.