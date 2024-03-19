Vicky Kaushal in Dunki, Salman Khan in Pathaan, Janhvi Kapoor's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Best Bollywood cameos

Vicky Kaushal recently spoke about his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki in a an interview. The actor expressed his wish to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani in a film irrespective of the length of his role. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Sanjay Dutt and other actors have played cameos at some point in recent years. A glimpse at some of the most memorable cameo appearances in recent times. (Read more: Vicky Kaushal opens up on why he agreed to do a cameo in Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor recently made cameos in Dunki and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya respectively.

Salman Khan in Jawan

Salman Khan made an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan as Major Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. His appearance in a crucial action sequence, where Tiger and Pathaan team up was a surprise twist for the audiences. Apart from the fact that these characters are a part of Aditya Chopra's spy universe, SRK and Salman's combo always creates hype. Their blockbuster drama Karan Arjun is still nostalgic among 90s kids who love to see the duo together on the silver-screen.

Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3

After Salman Khan, it was Shah Rukh Khan's turn to return the favour by playing the saviour in Tiger 3. The sequence where Tiger is held captive by Aatish aka Emraan Hashmi inside a jail in Pakistan, Pathaan comes to his rescue. The Salman-SRK camaraderie and the high-octane action was hailed by fans. The second meeting of the two characters also set the bar for the yet-to-be announced spy-thriller Tiger Vs Pathaan.

Vicky Kaushal in Dunki

Vicky Kaushal portrays Shah Rukh Khan's IELTS coaching batchmate turned friend Sukhi Singh in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial. The actor plays Shah Rukh's friend who wants to apply for a UK visa as he needs to sort out his personal issues. Despite limited screen space, Vicky's character and the emotional story stay relevant to the narrative.

Sanjay Dutt in Jawan

Sanjay Dutt plays Special Task Force officer Madhavan Naik who pretends to be Vikram Rathore aka Shah Rukh Khan's adversary in Jawan. Dutt's extended cameo in the climax and end credits leave scope for a sequel to the Atlee directorial. His character was kept under wraps in order to add an element of surprise for the audiences.

Janhvi Kapoor in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Janhvi Kapoor is in a cameo in Laxman Utekar's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The actor plays SIFRA 2.0, an advanced female robot who seeks Shahid Kapoor's guidance in her quest for love. Apart from Janhvi, the main protagonist Kriti Sanon also essayed the role of a robot in the movie. The quirky rom-com focuses human emotions with the adverse impact of AI and technology on mankind.