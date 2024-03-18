Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan's new photoshoot for Aryan Khan's luxury brand gets mixed reaction from fans

Shah Rukh and Suhana come together for D’YAVOL X

Shah Rukh Khan posed in a black printed T-shirt, while Suhana Khan flaunted a denim jacket from D’YAVOL X's latest collection in a new photo that was shared by the brand on Instagram on Sunday.

A fan commented on it, “Price list... 1) duck taped [white colour] (only girls) ₹15,000. 2) Nocturnal[black colour] (only girls) ₹16,000. 3) Mickey drip [white colour] (boys and girls) - ₹21,000. 4) Blackout [black colour] (boys and girls) ₹21,500. 5) Knight Walker [black colour] (boys) ₹35,000. 6) Deep pockets [black colour] (girls) - ₹35,000. 7) X RAY [white colour] (boys and girls) ₹40,000. 8) Killing smokers [black colour] (boys and girls). ₹41,000. 9) Signature X denim jacket [denim colour] (boys and girls) ₹1,00,000.”

'Can you please give some discount'?'

Reacting to the 'price list', an Instagram user wrote, "Very expensive! I cannot afford it..." Another wrote, "Just the brand name if it didn't have Shah Rukh attached, all of these clothes would sell for under ₹1000." Another also said, "Why are these clothes so expensive? (Crying emoji)." One also wrote, "Sir, I have to take a bank loan to buy your clothes... Can you please give some discount?"

However, some fans defended the pricing. One wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan has entertained us for years. We will pay extra money to buy these clothes." A fan also praised Suhana and Shah Rukh's photo, writing, "The daughter has taken after her father and how." Another said, "Elegance personified."

Shah Rukh on D'YAVOL prices

Last year in May, Shah Rukh Khan, for the first time, reacted to the pricing of his son Aryan Khan's clothing brand, D'YAVOL X. After the launch of the brand, people exclaimed the prices for the brand were 'ridiculously expensive'. A fan wrote to Shah Rukh, “Ye dyavol x ke jacket thoda sa 1000- 2000 wale bhi bana do… Wo wale khareedne me to ghar chala jayega (Can you reduce the price to ₹1000 to 2000. I have to sell off my house in order to afford it).”

Responding to it, Shah Rukh promised to do something about it." He wrote back, “Yeh D’Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe….kuch karta hoon! (They are not even selling me with a discount. Let me do something).”

