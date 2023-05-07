Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan promises to make Aryan Khan's fashion brand more affordable, says he didn't get it 'sasta' either

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 07, 2023 07:12 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan promised to do something about the high pricing of his son Aryan Khan's clothing brand.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan for the first time reacted to the pricing of his son Aryan Khan's clothing brand, D'YAVOL X. Recently the actor hosted an ‘ask me anything’ session on Twitter when a fan complained about the high-end brand's pricing. After the launch of the brand, people had exclaimed the prices for the brand were 'ridiculously expensive'. (Also read: 24k for T-shirt, 2 lakh for jacket, Aryan Khan's 'ridiculously expensive' clothing brand is getting online)

Shah Rukh Khan starred in Aryan Khan's brand advertisement.
A fan wrote to Shah Rukh, “Ye dyavol x ke jacket thoda sa 1000- 2000 wale bhi bana do… Wo wale khareedne me to ghar chala jayega (Can you reduce the price to 1000 to 2000. I have to sell off my house in order to afford it).” Responding to it, Shah Rukh promised to do something about it.

He wrote back, “Yeh D’Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe….kuch karta hoon! (They are not even selling me with a discount. Let me do something).”

Last month, Aryan Khan launched his clothing brand. It was also his directorial debut as Shah Rukh turned muse for him in the first ad video of the brand. Talking about working with his father, Aryan told Harper's Bazaar, “Working with my father is never challenging, because, with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone’s job easier on set. He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn.”

While fans remained excited about the launch since Aryan and Shah Rukh promoted it throughout for days, a section on social media was disappointed with its pricing. According to the Instagram fashion account Diet Sabya, a white T-shirt with a printed design was priced at 24,400. While a black hoodie was priced at 45,500, a jacket was over 2 lakhs at Aryan's website.

Aryan is 25 and the oldest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. He has a sister – Suhana Khan and a brother – AbRam Khan. Aryan made his business debut last year and announced the news of his upcoming clothing line. Prior to this, he first launched his spirit brand in India.

He will also be making his film debut as he is currently working on his first film as a writer and director. The project will be backed by his parents' production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

