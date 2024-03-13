Salman Khan lauds Laapataa Ladies, calls it Kiran Rao's directorial debut

Salman Khan is all praise for Kiran Rao's satire Laapataa Ladies. However, while lauding the film, he also called it her “debut as a director.” It's common knowledge that Kiran made her directorial debut back in 2010 with Dhobi Ghat. (Also Read – Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 11: Kiran Rao film witnesses dip on second Monday, earns just ₹21 lakh) Salman Khan lauds Laapataa Ladies

What Salman said

Salman took to his X handle on Wednesday and wrote, “Just saw Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah (wow) Kiran. I really enjoyed it and so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath (When will you work with me)?”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While many X users applauded Salman for supporting a small film like Laapataa Ladies, some were quick to correct him that it's not Kiran's directorial debut. Salman is good friends with Aamir Khan, Kiran's ex-husband and her co-producer on Laapataa Ladies. Aamir and Salman have famously shared the screen space in Rajkumar Santoshi's 1994 buddy comedy Andaz Apna Apna.

About Laapataa Ladies

Set in 2001 in rural India, Laapataa Ladies is a story about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Manohar (Ravi Kishan), a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case.

The film received a standing ovation when it was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023.

Laapataa Ladies is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the banner behind hits such as Delhi Belly, Dangal, and Peepli Live. Presented by Jio Studios, the film has been produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. It has been scripted by Biplab Goswami. The movie was released in theatres on March 1.

Kiran, who started off as an Assistant Director on the sets of Ashutosh Gowariker's 2001 cult period sports film Lagaan, made her directorial debut nine years later with Dhobi Ghat. The film starred Prateik Babbar, Monica Dogra, and Aamir. Kiran has been involved as a producer with Aamir Khan Productions all these years.