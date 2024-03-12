Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 11: Kiran Rao film witnesses dip on second Monday, earns just 21 lakh

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 11: After doing reasonably well on its second Sunday, the film again witnessed a dip in its collection on Monday. As per Sacnilk.com, Laapataa Ladies has earned nearly ₹9 crore nett in India, so far. The film stars newcomers Pratibha Ratna, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel. (Also Read | Pratibha Ranta interview: It feels good when girls tell me they relate to my role in Laapataa Ladies) Laapataa Ladies is set in the fictional state of Nirmal Pradesh.

Laapataa Ladies box office

The film earned ₹6.05 crore in the first week. It collected ₹60 lakh on day 8, ₹95 lakh on day 9 and ₹1.15 crore on day 10. Laapataa Ladies earned just ₹21 lakh nett in India on its 11th day, as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹8.96 crore in India. The film opened in theatres to positive reviews from critics and audience. Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao.

About Laapataa Ladies

The film released in theatres on March 1. Laapataa Ladies also stars Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam. The film is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao's Kindling Productions. Laapataa Ladies is produced by Kiran, Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Sneha Desai has penned the dialogues and screenplay. Divyanidhi Sharma is credited for additional dialogues. The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

Laapataa Ladies plot

The film is a comic take on two brides in rural India. Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, Laapataa Ladies is a story of the brides Phool and Pushpa. They accidentally get swapped during a train journey. While one is taken home by another's groom, the other is left stranded at a railway station. A police officer, Kishan, takes it upon himself to probe the case.

Pratibha Ranta on Kiran

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Pratibha praised the film's director. Pratibha said, “She (Kiran) is crisp and concise as a director, she knows what she wants and she understands her female characters well. I also felt valued because she gave her actors the freedom to share their opinions. I got the freedom to concentrate on my craft and not think of anything else.”

