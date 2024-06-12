 Alia Bhatt to launch her first children's picture book on June 16 | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Alia Bhatt to launch her first children's picture book on June 16

ByDevansh Sharma
Jun 12, 2024 09:55 PM IST

Alia Bhatt, who turned entrepreneur with kids' wear brand Ed-a-Mamma in 2020, is all set to launch the first in a series of children's picture books.

Alia Bhatt is all set to hit a new milestone. She will launch her first children's picture book this week. Under her kids wear brand Ed-a-Mamma, the first one in a series of children's picture books is called Ed Finds A Home. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha's cute interaction with dog caught on camera; watch video)

Alia Bhatt to launch her first children's book

Details of the book

Ed Finds A Home is part of a children's book series “with a focus on inspiring love for nature in the coming generation.” This is Ed-a-Mamma's first venture into the field of publishing, in tandem with Puffin, an imprint of Penguin Random House India.

Alia took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and posted a Reel in which she can be seen resting her face on a sofa and smiling, with animated characters of a girl and a dog popping up around her. The text, “A new Ed-venture awaits," then appears on the screen. “Friends, we have something in store for you (smile emoji) #StayTuned Until then, book your tickets for StoryVerse happening on the 15th and 16th of June,” states her caption.

Alia will launch Ed Finds A Home at the children's literature festival, StoryVerse, taking place at Jio World Drive in Mumbai, this Sunday on June 16.

About Alia's venture

Alia turned entrepreneur in 2020 with Ed-a-Mamma, which sells children's wear, teens' wear, and maternity wear. Last year, it was acquired by Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail, for a reported whopping amount of 300-350 crore, as per a report by The Economic Times. Alia owns a production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, which backed her streaming debut, Jasmeet K Reen's 2022 dark comedy Darlings, released on Netflix India. She's also co-producing Vasan Bala's upcoming theatrical escape drama Jigra with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Besides Jigra, Alia will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and an untitled YRF Spy Universe film. Alia married fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2022 and gave birth to daughter Raha Kapoor later that year. They unveiled Raha's face for the first time on Christmas last year.

Get more updates from Bollywood
Alia Bhatt to launch her first children's picture book on June 16
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
