Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha's cute interaction with dog caught on camera; watch video

Watch 'animal lover' Raha's adorable new video

Seeing Raha, a woman picked up the white and brown dog in her arms so Raha could have a better look at it. The video was recorded by someone as Raha's car was stuck at a traffic signal.

Sharing it on Instagram, a fan page wrote, "Raha is an animal lover already, just like her parents..." Cat lover Alia has spoken about her love for animals over the years, in interviews and in her social media posts.

Alia talks about bringing up Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first public appearance with their blue-eyed daughter Raha Kapoor broke the internet in December 2023. Since then, little Raha has been spotted at airports, Ambani parties and other public events. In a recent interview with The Nod, Alia spoke about Raha and motherhood.

In the interview, mother-actor Soni Razdan asked Alia, now that she's a mom herself, if there was anything she would do differently in terms of parenting compared to her own parents, Soni and Mahesh Bhatt. To which, Alia said, “The only thing that I’d do differently is to make sure Raha takes a liking to an art.”

The actor added, "That she (Raha) learns at least one instrument, one dance form, and one sport, because these three skills will be very helpful for her in the long run… I want to start Raha young, so she takes a liking to it. My only regret is not knowing how to play an instrument."