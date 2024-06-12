 Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha's cute interaction with dog caught on camera; watch video | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha's cute interaction with dog caught on camera; watch video

BySanya
Jun 12, 2024 11:26 AM IST

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's two-year-old daughter Raha's video from a recent outing in Mumbai is too sweet. Check it out.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha was born on November 6, 2022. The two-year-old, who is often spotted with her parents in public, is now grabbing attention for her cute new video. It shows Raha peeping out of the couple's SUV and waving her hand to a pet dog on a Mumbai street. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt finally reveal Raha's face to the world

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed daughter Raha in November 2022. (File Photo/AFP)
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed daughter Raha in November 2022. (File Photo/AFP)

Watch 'animal lover' Raha's adorable new video

Seeing Raha, a woman picked up the white and brown dog in her arms so Raha could have a better look at it. The video was recorded by someone as Raha's car was stuck at a traffic signal.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Sharing it on Instagram, a fan page wrote, "Raha is an animal lover already, just like her parents..." Cat lover Alia has spoken about her love for animals over the years, in interviews and in her social media posts.

Alia talks about bringing up Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first public appearance with their blue-eyed daughter Raha Kapoor broke the internet in December 2023. Since then, little Raha has been spotted at airports, Ambani parties and other public events. In a recent interview with The Nod, Alia spoke about Raha and motherhood.

In the interview, mother-actor Soni Razdan asked Alia, now that she's a mom herself, if there was anything she would do differently in terms of parenting compared to her own parents, Soni and Mahesh Bhatt. To which, Alia said, “The only thing that I’d do differently is to make sure Raha takes a liking to an art.”

The actor added, "That she (Raha) learns at least one instrument, one dance form, and one sport, because these three skills will be very helpful for her in the long run… I want to start Raha young, so she takes a liking to it. My only regret is not knowing how to play an instrument."

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha's cute interaction with dog caught on camera; watch video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On