First pic of Alia Bhatt with Raha emerges from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise party

First pic out

Sometime back, a fan page of the family -- Alia, Ranbir and their daughter Raha, named Raha Coconut Tree, posted a picture of the mother-daughter duo from the pre-wedding event on the cruise.

In the picture, Alia, wearing an ensemble in the shade of yellow, is seen adorably holding her daughter in her arms, while Raha looks cute in a white dress. With a sweet smile on her face and twinkle in her eyes, she is seen having an ice cream. Mom Alia is seen holding the ice cream in the picture.

"Alia Bhatt with her daughter at Anant Ambani's 2nd pre wedding adorable pic of mumma & Rara Raha was seen eating icecream,” the fan page captioned the image.

Social media users in awe

The picture is winning hearts on the social media, with users pouring in love for Raha, calling her a munchkin.

“She is so cute,” wrote one user, with another writing, “Cutie”. “Cutest” shared one user, while one wrote, “Copy of Ranbir Kapoor”. Several users dropped in heart and kiss emoji on the picture.

Earlier in the day

Though Ranbir is missing from the picture, his photograph with actor Shah Rukh Khan had emerged early on Sunday. He was seen having a conversation with superstar Shah and his youngest son, AbRam. In the video, Shah Rukh, Ranbir and AbRam can be seen interacting with each other.

Last Sunday, Ranbir and Alia along with their daughter Raha Kapoor, flew to Italy from Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the family jetting off from Mumbai's Kalina Airport emerged on social media platforms.

The Ambani family hosted a four-day pre-wedding gala for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Italy. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the celebrations, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others.

Meanwhile, Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremonies will kick off on July 12, with the main wedding function or the Shubh Vivah. The ceremony will be followed by a day for Shubh Aashirwad or divine blessings, on Saturday, July 13. A grand wedding reception will be on Sunday, July 14.