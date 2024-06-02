 First pic of Alia Bhatt with Raha emerges from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise party | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

First pic of Alia Bhatt with Raha emerges from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise party

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Sugandha Rawal
Jun 02, 2024 08:02 PM IST

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with their daughter Raha attended the grand four-day pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand cruise pre-wedding celebrations have wrapped on a glittering note, and now moments from the voyage have started to emerge on social media. Now, a new picture of actor Alia Bhatt with her daughter Raha has emerged online, and is winning hearts. (Also read: Alia Bhatt reveals one thing she 'won't let happen' to daughter Raha: ‘I was barely 23 when I moved…’)

The picture has been shared by Alia Bhatt’s fan page on Instagram.
The picture has been shared by Alia Bhatt’s fan page on Instagram.

First pic out

Sometime back, a fan page of the family -- Alia, Ranbir and their daughter Raha, named Raha Coconut Tree, posted a picture of the mother-daughter duo from the pre-wedding event on the cruise.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the picture, Alia, wearing an ensemble in the shade of yellow, is seen adorably holding her daughter in her arms, while Raha looks cute in a white dress. With a sweet smile on her face and twinkle in her eyes, she is seen having an ice cream. Mom Alia is seen holding the ice cream in the picture.

"Alia Bhatt with her daughter at Anant Ambani's 2nd pre wedding adorable pic of mumma & Rara Raha was seen eating icecream,” the fan page captioned the image.

Social media users in awe

The picture is winning hearts on the social media, with users pouring in love for Raha, calling her a munchkin.

“She is so cute,” wrote one user, with another writing, “Cutie”. “Cutest” shared one user, while one wrote, “Copy of Ranbir Kapoor”. Several users dropped in heart and kiss emoji on the picture.

Earlier in the day

Though Ranbir is missing from the picture, his photograph with actor Shah Rukh Khan had emerged early on Sunday. He was seen having a conversation with superstar Shah and his youngest son, AbRam. In the video, Shah Rukh, Ranbir and AbRam can be seen interacting with each other.

Last Sunday, Ranbir and Alia along with their daughter Raha Kapoor, flew to Italy from Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the family jetting off from Mumbai's Kalina Airport emerged on social media platforms.

The Ambani family hosted a four-day pre-wedding gala for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Italy. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the celebrations, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others.

Meanwhile, Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremonies will kick off on July 12, with the main wedding function or the Shubh Vivah. The ceremony will be followed by a day for Shubh Aashirwad or divine blessings, on Saturday, July 13. A grand wedding reception will be on Sunday, July 14.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / First pic of Alia Bhatt with Raha emerges from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise party
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On