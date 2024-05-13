Alia Bhatt reveals one thing she 'won't let happen' to daughter Raha: ‘I was barely 23 when I moved…’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first public appearance with their blue-eyed daughter Raha Kapoor broke the internet in December 2023. In a new interview with mother-actor Soni Razdan for The Nod, Alia was asked, now that she's a mom herself, is there anything she would do differently in terms of parenting, compared to her own parents, Soni and Mahesh Bhatt. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt finally reveal Raha's face to the world Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first public appearance with their daughter Raha in December 2023. The actors gave a special Christmas gift to fans as they finally revealed their one-year-old daughter's face and posed with her for the paparazzi. (File Photo/AFP)

‘I left home too soon’

Alia said, "The only thing that I’d do differently is to make sure Raha takes a liking to an art. That she learns at least one instrument, one dance form, and one sport, because these three skills will be very helpful for her in the long run. I know there is no right or wrong to this, but you left it up to me to decide what I like. I want to start Raha young, so she takes a liking to it. My only regret is not knowing how to play an instrument."

The actor also spoke about leaving home 'too soon' and why she would not let Raha do the same. Alia lived with sister Shaheen Bhatt for years before moving in with now-husband Ranbir Kapoor and living at their Bandra apartment, Vastu.

She added, "I was barely 23 when I moved out of the house. I’d be away on long shooting schedules, and sometimes you wouldn’t even know which city I was in. Now when I look back, I’m like, wow, it was very cool of you to let me do that so early on because that actually helped me come into my own. Papa recently told me: 'If you don't let Raha fall down, it will be the biggest mistake you’ll make because she’ll never learn how to pick herself up'. So that was a defining point in my life and our relationship. But I do feel I left home too soon — and I won’t let that happen with Raha."

Raha's first public appearance

During Ranbir Kapoor and his extended family's annual Christmas lunch last year, Raha made her first public appearance with her parents. Dressed in a white and pink outfit and tiny red shoes, little Raha stole hearts as Ranbir held her, while facing the media for the first time. Alia stood next to them, looking at the father-daughter duo.