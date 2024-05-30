Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's save-the-date card is out, wedding in Mumbai on July 12: report

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani will get married to Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12, news agency ANI reported. The wedding ceremony will reportedly be held in the traditional Hindu Vedic way at the Jio World Convention Centre in the city's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchantr will get married at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre on July 12. (X/ANI)

The wedding festivities in Mumbai will be spread across three days, from July 12 to July 14, according to the save-the-date card shared by ANI.

The ceremonies will reportedly start on Friday, July 12 with the main wedding function or the Shubh Vivah.

This will be followed a day for Shubh Aashirwad or divine blessings, on Saturday, July 13.

A grand wedding reception will be held on Sunday, July 14.

Take a look at the save-the-date card:

“With the blessings of Smt Kokilaben and Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, Smt. Purnimaben and Shri Ravindrabhai Dalal, we are delighted to invite you to celebrate the union of our son Anant and Radhika,” the text on the invite reads.

The Ambanis said a formal invite will follow soon.

European pre-wedding ahead of wedding

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are hosting a grand four-day pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on a luxury cruise ship in Europe this week.

A host of Bollywood stars and other VIP guests, including MS Dhoni are attending the gala event. Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Kareen Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar are among the celebrities in attendance for the second pre-wedding celebrations.

The Ambanis had hosted a lavish pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in March too, in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

What is the dress code for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding?

The guests have been asked to stick to Indian traditional wear for the main wedding function on July 12. For the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony the next day, the dress code is Indian formals. For the wedding reception on July 14, guests can dress as per the theme of “Indian chic”.