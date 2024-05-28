 Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre wedding invite: Cannes evening, Rome and more. Full schedule, themes, dress code | Trending - Hindustan Times
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre wedding invite: Cannes evening, Rome and more. Full schedule, themes, dress code

ByHT Trending Desk
May 28, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: The gala celebrations will kick off on a luxury cruise ship in Italy

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will have a four-day pre-wedding celebrations in Europe this week, a gala event that will be held both on a luxury cruise ship as well as on land, in Italy and France.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at the March pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. (PTI)
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at the March pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. (PTI)

An image of the invite celebrations is doing the rounds on social media

"These days when friends come together, will be the adventures of a lifetime. A journey of discovery, exploration in Italy and France," the text in the card, shared on celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani's Instagram, reads.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to get married in July. The groom-to-be's parents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani had hosted a gala three-day pre-wedding celebrations in March in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

(Also Read: Nita Ambani's dazzling emerald necklace for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: A replica for just 178)

Day 1: Welcome lunch, 'Starry Night'

The pre-wedding celebrations kick off on Wednesday, May 29 on board the cruise ship in Palermo, Italy, with a welcome lunch. The dress code for guests is "classic cruise". The same evening, there will be an event titled "Starry Night". Guests have been asked to dress in western formals.

Day 2: ‘A Roman Holiday’

On May 30, Thursday, the day event on land in Rome is titled "A Roman Holiday" in which the attendees are expected to dress in tourist chic outfits. The same evening, the guests will be back on the ship for some relaxation. A late-night, 1 am part, toga party has been scheduled on the ship.

Day 3: Birthday party and evening in Cannes

On Friday, May 31, the day will be spent celebrating Baby Veda's first birthday on the cruise ship. Veda is the second child of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The guests will land in Cannes, south of France, for a black-tie evening titled "Le Masquerade".

The same night, an after-party will be hosted on the cruise ship.

Day 4: ‘La Dolce Vita’

Saturday will be the final day of the celebrations, when the guests will be taken to the town of Portofino in Italy where in the evening, they will dress for the Italian summer, in line with the theme of "La Dolce Vita".

Also Read: New York teen runs into Anant Ambani on street, takes pic with him. Watch viral video

Get Latest Updates on Trending News

© 2024 HindustanTimes
