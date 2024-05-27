Nita Ambani's dazzling emerald necklace for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: A replica for just 178. Watch

A Jaipur-based jeweller has made a replica of the dazzling emerald necklace that Nita Ambani wore at the pre-wedding celebration of her son Anant Ambani and fiancée Radhika Merchant in March. The accessory is being sold for just ₹178. Nita Ambani (L) wore the emerald necklace with a Kanchipuram saree for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations in March, (Instagram/manishmalhotraworld, v.v.sons)

While Ambani's exquisite necklace has green stones, the lookalikes come in various colours, such as red, black, and green, with white stones. The set, which comes in a transparent plastic box, also includes a pair of matching earrings.

"The necklace that Nita Ambani ji wore is available for just ₹178.. I want you to get an idea of the rate and what all we sell. Many people are asking us not to reveal the price but I am sharing the price so that you get an idea," the main seller at Jaipur's VV Sons Jewellers says in a video on Instagram.

"Only wholesale, no retail," he adds.

Watch the video here:

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a lavish three-day pre-wedding celebration for Anant, their younger son, and Radhika Merchant, in Gujarat's Jamnagar in March.

The Ambanis are hosting a second pre-wedding celebration for the couple in Italy this week. A host of celebrties are on their way to attend the gala. Among those who have flown to Italy include Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha, Ranveer Singh and cricket icon MS Dhoni. Industrliast Anil Ambani, who is Mukesh Ambani's younger brother, was also seen outside Mumbai's Kalina airport.