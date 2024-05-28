New York teen runs into Anant Ambani on street, takes pic with him. Watch viral video

Anant Ambani recently made it to the headlines for his grand pre-wedding gala that saw attendees from around the world. Recently, he once again found himself in the spotlight after being sighted in New York. Interestingly, a teenager who encountered him walking with his dog in the city was unaware of his identity but still paused to take a photo with Anant Ambani was seen in New York.

Bethany Zesu shared a video featuring Anant Ambani wearing a green shirt and walking with his dog. The video captured numerous people stopping him to take photos. Among them was Zesu, who while sharing the clip wrote, "I saw people taking photos with this guy, so I took one too. Do you guys know who it is?" (Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding Europe cruise: 7 things to know, from celebrity guests to space-theme bash)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 11.5 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared about who Anant Ambani is. (Also Read: Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani's Europe cruise: A look at her traditional outfits before the pre-wedding celebrations)

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "Taking pics with someone you don't is such a weird, cringy thing."

A second added, "He is that guy who can buy your family tree in seconds."

"Sorry, that no one you mentioned is actually the son of one of the richest man in India, Mukesh Ambani. He recently also had a massive pre-wedding," posted a third.

"He is the person who had Rihanna singing at his wedding!" commented a fourth.

A fifth said, "His name is Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in the world. He had a big pre-wedding party, which was attended by Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, Bill Gates, etc."