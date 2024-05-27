Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding Europe cruise: 7 things to know, from celebrity guests to space-theme bash

Bollywood celebs, cricketers, and other high-profile friends of the Ambani family are en route to Italy as billionaire Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani host Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration. It is expected to be a grand affair, much like their Jamnagar pre-wedding celebrations in March 2024. Also read | Radhika Merchant leaves for her pre-wedding European cruise party with celebs: Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Dhoni Mukesh Ambani to throw another grand pre-wedding party on a luxury cruise ship for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple at its grand pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar in early March, 2024. (File Photo)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha Kapoor, as well as Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni – with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva – were spotted at Mumbai's private airport on Monday as they left for Italy.

Here's everything we know so far about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's luxury cruise pre-wedding festivities – from the star-studded guest list to Radhika Merchant's space-themed pre-wedding party dress.

Where is the celebration kicking off?

Around 800 guests will be treated to an opulent adventure aboard a luxury cruise liner between May 28 and 30, according to a Deccan Chronicle report.

The itinerary

The itinerary for the luxury cruise in Europe boasts a picturesque 4,380 kilometre journey from Italy to the South of France and back. On May 29, the celebration will kick off with a welcome lunch, followed by a 'Starry Night'- themed evening gala.

On May 30, the guests will land in Rome for a touristy day out, followed by a dinner party and an after-party that begins at 1 a.m. On May 31, after a morning of festivities on cruise, the guests will land in Cannes for a masquerade bash. The festivities will end on June 1 at Portofino, Italy.

Comfort is key

600 hospitality staff will be on board to ensure every whim of the Ambani family's high-profile guests is catered to.

Get ready for Bollywood bonanza

The guest list features A-listers like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh – who were also part of the Jamnagar bash. Given their close ties with the Ambani family, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan with family are expected to join the celebrations.

Space-themed pre-wedding bash

One of the more interesting aspects of the pre-wedding cruise is that the entire celebration will be space-themed. Keeping that in mind, Radhika Merchant will be wearing an exquisite custom-made Grace Ling Couture piece. Recently, a few pictures of her outfit were shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram.

Radhika Merchant's unique outfit

Radhika Merchant will reportedly be wearing an exquisite custom-made Grace Ling Couture piece, which is 3D-carved and is made using Aerospace Aluminum Technology. The piece is inspired by the concept of a Galactic Princess.

Special menu

It is also being reported that the Ambanis will serve gourmet cuisine to the guests, much like Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar that featured an extensive menu including Parsi, Thai, Mexican, and Japanese dishes.