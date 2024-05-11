Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant love story: Fan-made video wows people

A few months earlier, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities left people in awe. Reportedly, these childhood sweethearts are set to tie the knot this year in July. Expectedly, people share various posts about this couple on social media daily, and the latest one on the list is a fan-made video. It is a montage that shows the couple's love story through pictures. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot in July this year. (File Photo)

The video shared on Instagram shows pictures of the couple from their younger days till their recent pre-wedding festivities. The video is set to the background score Soulmate by Arijit Singh and Badshah.

Take a look at this video of the love story:

The video was posted some three days ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1.4 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected tons of comments from people. Many showed their reactions to the video using heart emoticons.

What did Instagram users say about this fan-made video?

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of businessman Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani. Among other things, he recently launched a project called Vantara that focuses on the rescue, treatment, and rehabilitation of animals from India and abroad.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant. She is a classical dancer who is also a part of her father’s pharmaceutical company, Encore Healthcare.

The couple had their ‘roka’ ceremony back in 2022. However, they got formally engaged in 2023. This year, they celebrated their pre-wedding festivities in attendance of dignitaries from all across the globe.

