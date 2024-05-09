 Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding theme walk by Pakistani college students is viral: ‘Budget ₹1,000’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding theme walk by Pakistani college students is viral: ‘Budget 1,000’

ByArfa Javaid
May 09, 2024 04:06 PM IST

The video shows Pakistani college students mimicking Shah Rukh Khan, Rihanna and Orry at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Jamnagar gala.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot this year. Ahead of their wedding, the couple had their three-day pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, where eminent personalities from across the globe were in attendance. While the event was held in March, it turns out that people still can’t get over the gala. And this theme walk by Pakistani college students is proof.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding theme walk by Pakistani college students. (Screengrab)
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding theme walk by Pakistani college students. (Screengrab)

Read| London wedding for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant this July: Report

The now-viral video opens with a text that says, “Ambani wedding magar thore saste mein [Ambani wedding but on a budget].” Another text that appears on the screen states that the budget of this theme walk is just 1000.

The video then transitions to show a man mimicking Anant Ambani entering the venue with folded hands. Following this, a woman all decked up in a pastel saree imitates Radhika Merchant. The video then goes on to show people entering one after the other, imitating how the famous personalities appeared at the Jamnagar gala. Towards the end, the individual who plays Orry enters and recreates the viral earring video with the woman who plays Rihanna.

Watch the video that garnered over nine million views on Instagram here:

Check out a few reactions here:

“Lol. This is kinda cool. Kudos to whoever organised this,” posted an individual.

Another added, “That’s great. This is how young students should enjoy free time. Loved it.”

“Loving it,” said a third.

A fourth commented, “Really enjoyable.”

“Hats off to the efforts,” said a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Haha. I loved it.”

Also Read| Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Dubai diaries: Mall outing, chat with entrepreneur in latest video

In January this year, Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional ceremony at the family’s residence, Antilla, in Mumbai.

In December 2022, the couple had a ‘roka’ ceremony, the official announcement of the relationship to the world, at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. This marked the beginning of their formal journey towards marriage after they had known each other for several years.

According to several media reports, Anant and Radhika have known each other since childhood, but it was only in 2018 that their bond became the talk of the town after a picture of the duo dressed in matching outfits went viral on social media. Since then, Radhika has been constantly spotted at the gatherings associated with the Ambani family.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding theme walk by Pakistani college students is viral: ‘Budget 1,000’

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
