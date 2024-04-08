 Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Dubai diaries: Stroll in a mall, chat with entrepreneur in latest video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Dubai diaries: Stroll in a mall, chat with entrepreneur in latest video

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 08, 2024 02:13 PM IST

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were spotted shopping at Dubai’s City Walk mall in latest video.

Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant are currently in Dubai. The couple were seen shopping at Dubai’s City Walk mall. They arrived at the mall in an orange Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge amid tight security. A video of their shopping trip was shared on social media.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen chatting with an entrepreneur in Dubai. (Instagram/maheshpverma)

“After a stunning wedding graced by A-list celebrities and a concert by Rihanna, the newly engaged Ambani couple have been spotted around Dubai with an entire entourage!” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram.

The video shows the couple arriving at the mall in the Rolls Royce with 20 security SUVs. While Anant was wearing a green-coloured shirt and jeans, Radhika was sporting a striped top and white pants. They were also seen interacting with other entrepreneurs inside the mall.

Watch Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Dubai City Walk mall here:

The video was shared by the Instagram page Lovin Dubai over an hour ago. It has since then garnered over two lakh views and a flurry of likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions to this video here:

“Most humble couple,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “He has a kind face.”

“Even Sheikh Muhammad doesn’t have this many bodyguards, and he walks freely,” a third said.

The Ambani family owns an array of luxury cars in addition to Rolls Royce Cullinan, which is priced at 6.95 crore. According to Jagran English, Anant Ambani owns a Bentley Bentayga, Bentley Continental GP Flying Spur, Rolls Royce Phantom, Rolls Royce Cullinan, Ferrari SF-90, and Mercedes Maybach S660-Guard.

What are your thoughts on this video?

