Anant Ambani spotted shopping at Dubai Mall, arrived in Rolls Royce Cullinan with 20 security cars. Watch

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was recently spotted shopping in Dubai, a video of which was shared on social media. He arrived at the popular Dubai Mall in the UAE city an orange Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge and had a tight security cover. According to an auto enthusiast, he was accompanied by a fleet of 20 escort vehicles. An auto enthusiast shared the clip of Anant Ambani and his Rolls Royce in Dubai. (Instagram/carsareallido)

Watch the video of Anant Ambani in Dubai here:

Last month, Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a grand pre-wedding celebration in Gujarat's Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant.

The pre-wedding gala featured some of the most influential celebrities, tech tycoons and business personalities in India and abroad making an appearance.

While global pop icon Rihanna gave a live performance for the guests, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates were among the VVIP guests at the three-day event.

A video from one of the days, featuring Anant Ambani chatting with Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan, was widely shared. The clip shows Chan and Zuckerberg being wowed by the groom-to-be's expensive Richard Mille wrist watch.

Indian celebrity guests at the Jamnagar extravaganza included Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will get married on July 12.

In a heartfelt speech during the celebrations, Anant Ambani thanked his parents, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, for everything they've done for him, and his mother for putting in 18 to 19 hours a day in the past few months to make the event successful.