 Anant Ambani spotted shopping at Dubai Mall, arrived in Rolls Royce Cullinan with 20 security cars. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Anant Ambani spotted shopping at Dubai Mall, arrived in Rolls Royce Cullinan with 20 security cars. Watch

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 07, 2024 11:45 PM IST

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, was seen with the Rolls Royce at the popular Dubai Mall.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was recently spotted shopping in Dubai, a video of which was shared on social media. He arrived at the popular Dubai Mall in the UAE city an orange Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge and had a tight security cover. According to an auto enthusiast, he was accompanied by a fleet of 20 escort vehicles.

An auto enthusiast shared the clip of Anant Ambani and his Rolls Royce in Dubai. (Instagram/carsareallido)
An auto enthusiast shared the clip of Anant Ambani and his Rolls Royce in Dubai. (Instagram/carsareallido)

Watch the video of Anant Ambani in Dubai here:

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Last month, Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a grand pre-wedding celebration in Gujarat's Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant.

The pre-wedding gala featured some of the most influential celebrities, tech tycoons and business personalities in India and abroad making an appearance.

While global pop icon Rihanna gave a live performance for the guests, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates were among the VVIP guests at the three-day event.

A video from one of the days, featuring Anant Ambani chatting with Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan, was widely shared. The clip shows Chan and Zuckerberg being wowed by the groom-to-be's expensive Richard Mille wrist watch.

Indian celebrity guests at the Jamnagar extravaganza included Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Also Read: Nita Ambani dazzles in a graceful Paithani saree during NMACC first anniversary. See pic

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will get married on July 12.

In a heartfelt speech during the celebrations, Anant Ambani thanked his parents, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, for everything they've done for him, and his mother for putting in 18 to 19 hours a day in the past few months to make the event successful.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Anant Ambani spotted shopping at Dubai Mall, arrived in Rolls Royce Cullinan with 20 security cars. Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On