Nita Ambani dazzles in a graceful Paithani saree during NMACC first anniversary. See pic

Nita Ambani never fails to amaze people with her exquisite taste in sarees. Just a month ago, she hit the headlines for her wearing a beautiful and one-of-a-kind Kanchipuram saree designed by Swadesh. Now, as Nita Ambani was seen at the first anniversary of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), she wore a stunning Paithani saree. Nita Ambani in a graceful Paithani saree. (Instagram/@reliancefoundation)

The official Instagram handle of Reliance Foundation posted her picture. In the caption of the post, they informed that "This beautiful Paithani weave has been handwoven with utmost love and care by artisans from Maharashtra. Crafted from the finest silk and adorned with pure gold zari, the saree featured intricate floral and bird motifs reminiscent of the Ajanta Caves. A recurring motif of the lotus (Kamal Pushpa) throughout the design symbolises rebirth and echoes the themes of the famed cave murals."

They further added, "This choice of attire perfectly embodies the spirit of #Swadesh – an initiative dedicated to showcasing the finest Indian arts and crafts to the world."

The photograph depicts Nita Ambani adorned in a blue saree with a delicate floral border. The saree is complemented with a pair of stunning earrings and a multi-layered mala-style neckpiece. Continuing with the traditional look, Nita Ambani has styled her hair in a sophisticated bun and embellished it with a gajra. Completing the look, she accessorized her hands with graceful green bangles and rings.

Take a look at the post here:

