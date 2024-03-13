Nita Ambani worked after her marriage to Mukesh Ambani. She earned…

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani started her professional career as a teacher. Even after her marriage to the chairperson of Reliance Industries, she continued her job, she said in an old interview. Talking to Simi Garewal, Nita Ambani revealed that she started teaching at Sunflower Nursery within a year of her marriage to Mukesh Ambani. The couple got married in 1985 after a courtship of three weeks. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife and Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani. (ANI)

Where did Nita Ambani work after marriage to Mukesh Ambani?

On the chat show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’, Nita Ambani shared how she earned ₹800 per month from her job as a teacher at Sunflower Nursery. At the time, some people laughed at her, she shared but the job gave her satisfaction, she added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“People used to laugh at me at that time, but I think it gave me a lot of satisfaction,” Nita Ambani said.

What Mukesh Ambani said on Nita Ambani's job?

The job also paid for “all their dinners”, Mukesh Ambani revealed, adding, “And all that salary was mine,” when Nita Ambani said “I was paid ₹800 a month.”

The old video from ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’ has over 3.3 million views on social media platform Instagram since being shared.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations took place in Jamnagar in Gujarat and were attended by Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, Ivanka Trump, former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, among others.