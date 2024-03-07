 This Ambani family member owns maximum stake in Reliance - Hindustan Times
News / Business / This Ambani family member owns maximum stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant

This Ambani family member owns maximum stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2024 04:06 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani alone owns 75 lakh or 0.12% of shares. A look at stakes of other Ambani family members.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is led by Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India and among the top 10 in the world, as per Forbes list. As of June 30, Mukesh Ambani and his private firms held 47.29% stake in RIL which increased to 48.87% in September 2019.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife and Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani. (ANI)
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife and Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani. (ANI)

As per Business Times, Mukesh Ambani alone owns 75 lakh or 0.12% of shares while his Nita Ambani owns 0.12% stake in RIL. The couple's three children Akash, Isha and Anant are also involved in various businesses and initiatives of RIL.

Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani are directors of Reliance Jio Infocomm while Anant Ambani is a director of Reliance Retail Ventures. All three of them hold 0.12% stake each in RIL.

But the Ambani family member who owns the most shares in RIL is Mukesh Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani who owns a 0.24% stake in RIL which translates to 1.57 crore shares, as per the latest shareholding pattern, making her the largest individual shareholder in the company.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Mrechant's pre-wedding celebrations took place in Jamnagar. The couple are set to marry in July. The festivities were attended by Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, Ivanka Trump, former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

