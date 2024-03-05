Bill Gates' praise for Mark Zuckerberg's shirt. It is designed by…

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar where several international and national celebrities were seen. At the Ambani function in which international singer Rihanna performed, guests were seen wearing outfits from designers around the world. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg are seen.

But one such ensemble was praised by Bill Gates. He shared on Instagram, “You’ve always been great at dressing for the occasion”, along with a photo of him and Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg attending the celebrations with his wife Priscilla Chan. For ‘A Walk on the Wildside’- a tour of the animal rescue centre Vantara in Jamnagar- the Meta CEO wore an embroidered 'Sunderbans Tigress' shirt which had sequins and floral prints all over with a majestic tigress in the front. The shirt was designed by Rahul Mishra who said that it was hand-embroidered.

Bill Gates attended the pre-wedding festivities with his girlfriend Paula Hurd. Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant and in December 2022 the couple had their roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan. This was followed by a formal engagement in January 2023 which was held at Antilia, Ambanis' Mumbai residence.

The couple is expected to tie the knot in July this year.