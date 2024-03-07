Bill Gates on his India visit, PM Modi meet: ‘Can’t wait to go back’

Bill Gates in India: Microsoft founder Bill Gates shared his experience visiting India and said that he was deeply impressed by the development in the country. Bill Gates wrote on his blog, “Last week, I got my wish and returned to India—and now that I’m home, I can’t wait to go back for another visit.” Reflecting on his meeting with PM Narendra Modi, Bill Gates revealed that they talked about how the Gates Foundation played an instrumental role in supporting some of the country's goals. Bill Gates India Visit: Bill Gates and Paula Hurd posing for a photograph at a pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani in Jamnagar.(AP)

"I had the privilege of spending an hour with Prime Minister Modi and some of his cabinet ministers. We had a great conversation about how the Gates Foundation can continue to support India’s goals on digital technology, women-led development, and innovation in agriculture, health, and climate change," he wrote.

Writing about his trips to Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar where he met Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, he wrote, "My trip got off to a great start on Tuesday in Hyderabad, where social media star Dolly Chaiwala made me a delicious cup of chai. It was the perfect cure for jet lag. In Hyderabad I also met with Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, whom I’ve known for years, and other experts who got me up to speed on the latest in digital public infrastructure, or DPI."

“I got to see India’s DPI in action when I toured an agricultural monitoring center in Bhubaneswar. At this facility, government agriculture experts send advice and real-time updates to 6.5 million farmers via phone,” he added.

On visiting Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi, he wrote, "I love talking with college students, and my visit to the New Delhi campus of the Indian Institutes of Technology was no exception. The students and faculty were brimming with ideas and optimism about the innovations that will help solve some of the world’s biggest challenges."

Bill Gates concluded his trip by attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

"My trip was scheduled around the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Here I am with Paula Hurd and Nandan and Rohini Nilekani," he concluded.