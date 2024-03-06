Bill Gates reveals why it's 'so inspiring' to visit India, shares beautiful video

Bill Gates was in India to attend the three-day-long pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. During his stay, he also visited several places and met various people. The Microsoft co-founder took to YouTube to give a glimpse of his visit to India and wrote why he always finds it "inspiring" to visit the country. This picture of Bill Gates and Paula Hurd was captured during their visit to India to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. (ANI)

"I loved being in India last week, and I wanted to share a few photos and videos—and some thoughts on why it's so inspiring to be there. I can't wait to go back," Bill Gates shared along with the video. He also posted a link to his blog "Gates Notes," where he shared about his visit to India.

From meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to having "delicious" tea by Dolly Chaiwala to visiting the Statue of Unity at the PM's suggestion, Bill Gates documented everything he did in India.

The video is a montage of images and clips of his visit. Text inserts on the screen read, "During my trip to India, I saw the power of innovation. From a simple cup of tea to incredible engineering feats. I met with government leaders, entrepreneurs, scientists, and philanthropists. Driving the search for breakthroughs in health and development, I am excited to see the great things India's innovative spirit can do for its own people and the world.

Take a look at this video that Bill Gates shared:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has accumulated more than 1.6 lakh views.

"My trip was scheduled around the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. I came home with a deeper understanding of India's vibrant innovation ecosystem and how it's generating major advances in health, urban poverty, digital services, and much more. The world has a lot to learn from the ideas coming out of this country," Bill Gates also wrote in the Gates Notes.