News / Trending / Bill Gates' 'colossal visit' to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat leaves him impressed. Watch

Bill Gates’ ‘colossal visit’ to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat leaves him impressed. Watch

Arfa Javaid
Mar 03, 2024 01:12 PM IST

Bill Gates visited the world’s tallest statue, Statue of Unity, in Gujarat, and thanked PM Narendra Modi for his invitation to the ‘engineering marvel’.

Bill Gates is currently on a trip to India and has been meeting with several top leaders and participating in various events. He also attended the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with his girlfriend, Paula Hurd, on March 1. The Microsoft co-founder was also seen sipping tea made by the famous tea seller from Nagpur, Dolly Chaiwala, expressing that he is ‘looking forward to many chai pe charcha’. The techpreneur-turned-philanthropist visited the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, located near Kevadia in Gujarat on March 2. The 597-foot-tall statue of Iron Man and first deputy Prime Minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, has left Bill Gates impressed.

Bill Gates visited the world's tallest statue, Statue of Unity, in Gujarat on March 2. (Instagram/@thisisbillgates)
Bill Gates visited the world's tallest statue, Statue of Unity, in Gujarat on March 2. (Instagram/@thisisbillgates)

“Wow! I had a colossal visit to the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue. Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the invitation to visit this engineering marvel and thanks Chief Minister @bhupendrapbjp to your government for hosting me,” wrote s while sharing the video on Instagram.

The video opens to show Gates standing in front of the statue and spreading his arms out. A text insert on the video reads, “Can you guess where I am?” The camera then pans to show the statue from different angles. As the video goes on, a woman can be seen guiding Gates around the Statue of Unity Museum. The video ends with Gates posing with the statue.

Watch the video shared by Bill Gates here:

Bill Gates shared the video over an hour ago on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 1.4 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the video has received numerous likes and comments from Instagram users.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“Welcome to Gujarat,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Iron Man of India,” guessing the place Bill Gates is at.

“Wow, amazing. Thank you for sharing - you look great too. Nice to see,” expressed a third.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

