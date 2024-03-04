Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Bill Gates shares pic with Mark Zuckerberg, compliments his dressing

Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg were in attendance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The two tech moguls also took a million-dollar picture together, which was later shared on Instagram by Gates. While sharing the picture, the Mircosoft co-founder also praised Zuckerberg's dressing style. Bill Gates shared this picture with Mark Zuckerberg.( Instagram/@Bill Gates )

"You’ve always been great at dressing for the occasion, @zuck!" wrote Bill Gates in the caption of his post.

The image shows Gates dressed in a polo t-shirt, trousers and a blazer. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg, dressed a hand embroidered 'Sunderbans' tigress shirt designed by Rahul Mishra.

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than three lakh likes.

Bill Gates is touring India and has been sharing various videos and photos of his experiences. A video of Bill Gates that went viral shows him enjoying tea made by Internet-famous Dolly Chaiwala, a tea vendor from Nagpur. In the video, Gates can be seen placing an order for a cup of tea, which Dolly then makes in his own special way. After this video was posted, it quickly went viral and received tons of reactions from netizens. Many were impressed by the video.

Gates was recently also seen taking a tour of the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, near Kevadia in Gujarat. He posted a clip on Instagram in which he can be seen exploring the statue with the help of a guide. The Statue of Unity is a major tourist attraction in India and stands at a height of 182 meters, overlooking the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River.

While sharing the video, in the caption of the post, he wrote, "Wow! I had a colossal visit to the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue. Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi for the invitation to visit this engineering marvel, and thanks Chief Minister @bhupendrapbjp to your government for hosting me."