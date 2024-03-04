 Bill Gates compliments Mark Zuckerberg, see their million-dollar pic together | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Bill Gates shares pic with Mark Zuckerberg, compliments his dressing

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Bill Gates shares pic with Mark Zuckerberg, compliments his dressing

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 04, 2024 09:26 AM IST

Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg met at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Gates took to Instagram to share a picture of them.

Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg were in attendance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The two tech moguls also took a million-dollar picture together, which was later shared on Instagram by Gates. While sharing the picture, the Mircosoft co-founder also praised Zuckerberg's dressing style.

Bill Gates shared this picture with Mark Zuckerberg.( Instagram/@Bill Gates )
Bill Gates shared this picture with Mark Zuckerberg.( Instagram/@Bill Gates )

"You’ve always been great at dressing for the occasion, @zuck!" wrote Bill Gates in the caption of his post.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The image shows Gates dressed in a polo t-shirt, trousers and a blazer. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg, dressed a hand embroidered ‘Sunderbans’ tigress shirt designed by Rahul Mishra. (Also Read: Anant Ambani feels 'earthquakes and tsunamis' in his heart for Radhika Merchant. Watch)

Take a look at the picture below:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than three lakh likes.

Bill Gates is touring India and has been sharing various videos and photos of his experiences. A video of Bill Gates that went viral shows him enjoying tea made by Internet-famous Dolly Chaiwala, a tea vendor from Nagpur. In the video, Gates can be seen placing an order for a cup of tea, which Dolly then makes in his own special way. After this video was posted, it quickly went viral and received tons of reactions from netizens. Many were impressed by the video.

(Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s romantic dance to Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche steals spotlight in Jamnagar. Watch)

Gates was recently also seen taking a tour of the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, near Kevadia in Gujarat. He posted a clip on Instagram in which he can be seen exploring the statue with the help of a guide. The Statue of Unity is a major tourist attraction in India and stands at a height of 182 meters, overlooking the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River.

While sharing the video, in the caption of the post, he wrote, "Wow! I had a colossal visit to the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue. Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi for the invitation to visit this engineering marvel, and thanks Chief Minister @bhupendrapbjp to your government for hosting me."

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On