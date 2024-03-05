 Bill Gates’s says this after attending Anant, Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities | Trending - Hindustan Times
Bill Gates says attending Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities gave him an excuse to…

Bill Gates says attending Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities gave him an excuse to…

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 05, 2024 10:44 AM IST

Bill Gates attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar where he was spotted sporting traditional Indian attire.

Bill Gates took to Instagram to share a sweet note on attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. The Microsoft co-founder was captured enjoying the three-day-long celebrations and also took to social media to share varied visuals. In his latest share, posted a little over an hour ago, he not only thanked the couple but also shared how it gave him a chance to catch up with old friends.

Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant Pre Wedding Festivities: The image shows Bill Gates and Paula Hurd with Rohini and Nandan Nilekani. (Instagram/@thisisbillgates)
Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Bill Gates shares pic with Mark Zuckerberg, compliments his dressing

“This was my first time attending a wedding celebration in India, and it was incredible. Congratulations, Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having us and giving us an excuse to catch up with old friends,” Bill Gates wrote as he posted an image on Instagram. He wrapped up the post with a picture. The photo shows Bill Gates and Paula Hurd posing with Rohini and Nandan Nilekani.

Take a look at the post shared by Bill Gates:

The post has collected more than 1.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant’s three-day-long pre-wedding festivities recently concluded. The event was attended by guests from around India and the world. From business tycoons to film stars to sportspeople, various people attended the event. Pop star Rihanna also performed at the event.

Bill Gates attended the event with his girlfriend Paula Hurd. The duo were spotted sporting Indian attire and mingling with others.

Other than attending the events, the Microsoft co-founder took a quick tour around the country and also visited the Statue of Unity.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had their 'roka' ceremony back in 2022. The duo got formally engaged in 2023. They are scheduled to tie the knot in July this year in Mumbai.

