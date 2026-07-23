Need a break from chaos? Singapore's four-day ‘hushpitality’ itinerary invites you to embrace the art of slowing down
Here’s a sneak peek inside Singapore's four-day ‘hushpitality’ itinerary designed for mindful travellers.
Travellers today are opting for experiences that leave them feeling rested and rejuvenated, shaped by a growing focus on mindfulness. This shift towards holistic, nature-led travel has given rise to ‘hushpitality’, a quieter style of escape centred on relaxation, low-stimulation experiences and the simple luxury of slowing down.
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Hushpitality in Singapore
In Singapore, slowing down comes surprisingly easily. A rainforest trail, a waterfront promenade, a sprawling garden, or a restorative wellness experience are never far away, allowing travellers to move between moments of activity and stillness with ease. So, if you are planning to leave behind the bustle of the city, here is your guide to taking a pause in Singapore.
Day 1
Check in at Capella Singapore, where views of the sea and the surrounding rainforest set a slower pace from the moment you wake up. You can start your day with breakfast-in-bed and then a relaxing spa at the resort.
As the afternoon cools into evening, explore a stretch of the Sentosa Coastal Trail. Winding through coastal greenery and along rocky shorelines, the trail offers a different perspective of Sentosa, with sea views, lookout points and glimpses of Fort Siloso along the way. Take your time, pause at one of the viewpoints, or simply find a quiet spot to sit with a book and listen to the waves.
Day 2
Start your day between the clouds as you head to Marina Bay Sands for a guided early-morning hatha yoga session, where each stretch and held pose slows your breath, steadies your mind, and leaves your body feeling lighter by the end. By mid-morning, make your way to COMO Shambhala for a restorative wellness session tailored to how you want to feel. As evening approaches, settle into SILK Tea Bar on Sago Street in Chinatown for a slower-paced experience. Dedicated to the art of Chinese tea appreciation, the intimate space offers a curated selection of premium teas, including seasonal varieties that change throughout the year. Pair your tea with traditional mooncakes.
Day 3
Continue your wellness journey with a stay at Mandai Rainforest Resort, swapping Sentosa’s ocean views for a lush retreat within Singapore’s wildlife precinct. Wake up immersed in the canopy and begin your morning with a self-guided rooftop yoga session overlooking the surrounding greenery. From there, head to breakfast in the wild at Singapore Zoo, a dining experience that pairs local and international breakfast favourites with close-up encounters with some of the park's resident animals.
As you enjoy your meal, keep an eye out for orangutans, African penguins, sea lions and Bengal eagle owls, among other species that make appearances throughout the morning. You can later try Mandai's nocturnal walking experience. Led by naturalists, the guided walk offers a chance to experience the rainforest after dark, with a focus on the sounds, sights and wildlife that emerge once the sun goes down.
Day 4
Begin your final day at Soma Haus in Joo Chiat, a wellness space centred on helping individuals slow down, reconnect and restore balance. Spend the day taking relaxing spa and treatments that make you feel rejuvenated and ready to go back home.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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