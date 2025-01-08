Monkey unzips child's bag on stroller at Singapore Zoo, steals bananas: ‘You’re really fat’

A cheeky monkey at the Singapore Zoo recently unzipped a toddler's bag and snatched bananas in a video that has since gone viral in the country. The video shared on Xiao Hong Shu on December 24 captured a comical yet controversial moment at the Singapore Zoo, where a long-tailed macaque stealthily took two bananas from a child’s stroller, sparking heated discussion about wildlife interactions. The monkey reportedly took two bananas from the child's bag at Singapore Zoo. (Representaional image/Pexels)

In the footage, the macaque can be seen approaching a stroller, where a bag was stored under the seat. The clever monkey first pulls at the bag before directing its attention to a small one hanging from the stroller. Observing the scene, a woman holding a child nearby comments on the macaque’s ability to open the bag, noting, "The animal knew how to open the bag."

With ease, the macaque opens the bag and proceeds to grab two bananas. As the monkey begins peeling the fruit, the woman, who is filming the entire incident, reacts with surprise, exclaiming, “No! My banana!” and “Don’t take away my banana! Oh my god,” in a tone of disbelief.

As the video progresses, she humorously interrogates the macaque, asking, “Are the bananas tasty?” and commenting, “You're so fat,” as she watches the monkey enjoy the stolen fruit. In the background, the child can be heard crying, presumably for the bananas that were meant for the baby.

While filming, the woman reflects that the bananas were intended for her own snack at the zoo, and as the macaque continues to feast, she adds, “I brought them to eat at the zoo.” She proceeds to speak directly to the monkey, repeatedly asking if the bananas are delicious and why it had to take her child’s food.

Throughout the video, the monkey remains focused on its newfound snack, showing no signs of aggression toward the woman, despite her barrage of questions.

A spokesperson for Mandai Wildlife Group told MS News that wild macaques, native to Singapore, inhabit the forests surrounding the Mandai Wildlife Reserve. The spokesperson highlighted that the parks within the reserve are home to various local wildlife species, enhancing the experience for visitors.

To manage these interactions, Mandai Wildlife Group employs trained wildlife rangers who guide visitors throughout the parks. Additionally, signage is strategically placed to educate the public on appropriate actions when encountering macaques.

