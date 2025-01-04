Multitasking monkey from Uttar Pradesh: Primate effortlessly makes rotis, cleans dishes in viral video

A heartwarming tale of friendship between a farmer’s family and a monkey from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli has captivated the internet. A viral video showcases the extraordinary bond between Vishwanath, a farmer in Sadwa village, and Rani, a monkey known for her human-like abilities. Locals affectionately refer to her as a "working monkey" due to her unique talent for performing daily household tasks. Meet Rani, the 'working monkey' from Uttar Pradesh, winning hearts with her human-like skills.(YouTube/@Ranivlog)

Rani, however, dislikes being called a monkey and has grown fond of her distinct identity. The name "Rani" was given to her eight years ago, and she has been an inseparable part of Vishwanath’s family ever since. From waking up to eating and sleeping, she shares every aspect of daily life with them, much like any other family member.

Eight years ago, Rani became separated from her group when a herd of monkeys passed through the village. Stranded and alone, she was taken in by Vishwanath’s wife, who showed compassion for the helpless animal. What began as an act of kindness blossomed into an extraordinary bond as Rani adapted to her new home.

Over time, Rani started mimicking human behaviour, learning to eat, drink, and even contribute to household chores. She rolls rotis, washes utensils, and enjoys watching videos on mobile phones. Vishwanath’s son, Akash, frequently captures Rani’s activities and uploads them to his YouTube channel, Rani Bandariya. The channel has attracted lakhs of views, with audiences worldwide marvelling at her remarkable skills.

Watch the video here:

Akash, who has raised Rani since her arrival, shares that their relationship is built on mutual trust and understanding. Initially lonely, Rani gradually integrated into the family and began assisting with daily tasks. “She is quite intelligent,” says Akash, adding that she not only helps in the kitchen but also enjoys watching videos on the mobile phone.

Despite her close bond with humans, Rani has not been accepted back into her former group of monkeys, which no longer recognises her as one of their own. This has left her to live exclusively with her human family, where she continues to thrive.

