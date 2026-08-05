Can H-1B holders be deported after domestic US flights? Viral post sparks debate

A social media post claiming that H-1B visa holders with expired visa stamps are being deported after taking domestic flights in the United States has gone viral, raising questions about a new Transportation Security Administration (TSA)-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) information-sharing agreement and what it means for foreign workers. Representational image showing a man at the airport. (Unsplash)

The claims gained traction after an X post alleged that H-1B workers with expired visa stamps are "now being deported by ICE" because of a new TSA-ICE collaboration. The post claimed the move could affect thousands of visa holders who delayed travelling abroad to renew their visa stamps amid long US consular backlogs.

The discussion intensified after a Reddit post described the case of an H-1B worker who was reportedly detained at San Francisco International Airport while an extension petition was pending. According to the post, the individual had a valid work authorization but an expired visa stamp and was detained after arriving at the airport for a domestic flight. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the user's claim.

What is behind the concern? The viral claims come amid increased attention on a recently disclosed information-sharing agreement between TSA and ICE.

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The agreement allows ICE to access certain passenger information collected through TSA's Secure Flight program, enabling immigration authorities to identify individuals they may wish to question or arrest at airports. The arrangement became public after watchdog group an American Oversight obtained documents through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

Several recent reports have also highlighted a rise in immigration-related arrests at airports following the implementation of the agreement, although officials have not said it specifically targets H-1B visa holders.

Travel fears spark online debate The viral X post and Reddit discussion have fueled widespread concern, but they do not establish that an expired visa stamp by itself triggers immigration enforcement.

Some users questioned whether the claims reflected a broader policy shift. "Are Indians impacted?" one user asked, to which the original poster replied, "Yes," without providing evidence to support the claim.

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Others expressed skepticism. One user wrote, "'Valid work authorization that expired last week'... Make it make sense," arguing that the post lacked sufficient context. Another challenged the assertion that foreign nationals always need to carry a passport while travelling domestically, prompting the original poster to respond that they had been advised to do so until obtaining a green card.

On Reddit, users urged others not to jump to conclusions, arguing that the reported airport detentions appeared to involve individual immigration circumstances rather than expired visa stamps alone.