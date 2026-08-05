South Korean automaker Hyundai has rolled out attractive discounts and benefits of up to ₹1 lakh on its product portfolio, which consists of Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, Exter, Venue, Creta, Verna and Alcazar, among others. These offers might change based on region and inventory. Customers are advised to visit the nearest dealership to know more about the offers. Additionally, these benefits being offered by the company are valid till August 31. ⁠Hyundai Creta, Verna, Venue, i20 and more offered with benefits of up to ₹1 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios EMI starting at just ₹7,300 / month Check Eligibility

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios August 2026 Benefits The entry-level hatchback from Hyundai, the Grand i10 Nios, is being offered with benefits of up to ₹70,000. This includes cash discounts, exchange bonus and scrappage benefits, among others.

Hyundai Aura August 2026 Benefits The sub-4m sedan from Hyundai, the Aura, is being offered with benefits of up to ₹25,000. The petrol variant of the Hyundai Aura is being offered with a cash discount of ₹10,000 along with a ₹5,000 scrappage bonus, while the CNG variant of the sub-4m sedan is being offered with a cash discount of ₹20,000, along with a scrappage bonus of ₹5,000.

Hyundai i20 August 2026 Benefits The premium hatchback from the stables of Hyundai, the i20, is being offered with a cash discount of ₹25,000, with an additional ₹15,000 exchange bonus or ₹20,000 scrappage bonus. The benefits span across variants except the base model.

Hyundai Exter August 2026 Benefits The micro SUV from Hyundai, the Exter, is being offered with a cash discount of ₹30,000, with an additional ₹20,000 scrappage bonus or ₹15,000 exchange bonus. However, the cash discount is applicable for the base H2 variant of the Hyundai Exter.

Hyundai Venue August 2026 Benefits The sub-4m SUV from Hyundai, the Venue, along with its N-Line performance-oriented variant, is being offered with only a scrappage bonus of ₹5,000.

Hyundai Verna August 2026 Benefits The Hyundai Verna is being offered with a cash discount of ₹40,000, with an additional scrappage bonus of ₹25,000 or an exchange bonus of ₹20,000.

( also read: Hyundai launches buyback program for Creta Electric with 60% assured value )

Hyundai Creta August 2026 Benefits One of the best-selling SUVs in India as well as from Hyundai’s product portfolio, the Creta is being offered with a cash discount of ₹50,000 along with a ₹50,000 scrappage bonus. However, the offer is not valid for the base ‘E’ variant. Additionally, the electric iteration of the Hyundai is being offered with a ₹15,000 cash discount and a scrappage bonus of ₹35,000 or an exchange bonus of ₹15,000.