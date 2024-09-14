Meet Moo Deng, the viral baby hippo who took the internet storm with her antics

If you haven't seen the little baby pygmy hippo from Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand pop up on your social media feeds yet, you're watching the wrong kind of content. The adorable new internet sensation has taken social media by storm. Aptly named Moo Deng which translates to ‘bouncy pig’, the endearing 2-month-old pygmy hippo has earned her millions of views and a devoted online following. Moo Deng, a 2-month-old pygmy hippo from Khao Kheow Open Zoo, has captured the hearts of millions online

Her small size and expressive features make her appear almost like a character from Pokemon. Videos showcasing Moo Deng's playful interactions, such as her joy at being sprayed with water and her cute reactions when lifted by a zookeeper, have gone viral. This newfound fame has significantly boosted the zoo’s social media presence. The baby hippo has even inspired fan art, memes, and branded merchandise with Sephora embracing the trend and promoting a campaign that playfully suggests customers “wear your blush like a baby hippo”.

Atthapon Nundee, the 31-year-old zookeeper at the zoo, began sharing videos of all the animals under his care on social media during the pandemic. While tourists have played a role in boosting Moo Deng’s online popularity, her lively personality has also contributed to her fame. “The moment I saw Moo-Deng born, I set a goal to make her famous, but I never expected it would spread abroad. I thought she could be famous in Thailand but not internationally,” he said in the Guardian. Atthapon also notes that Moo Deng's playful nature matches her nickname, ‘bouncy’. Her siblings, named after various pork dishes, include her half-sister Moo Wan (Thai sweet pork), her other half-sister Pha Lor (pork belly stew), and her brother Moo Tun (stewed pork).

Unfortunately, despite her fame, Moo Deng has faced challenges from overly enthusiastic fans. Reports of visitors throwing food and disturbing her for attention have raised concerns. The zoo has responded by installing CCTV cameras and urging visitors to act respectfully. Pygmy hippos are a critically endangered species, and a 1993 study claims that there were fewer than 3,000 left in the wild. They are native to West Africa but are threatened by habitat loss due to human activities. “I hope that the cuteness of Moo-Deng will raise awareness for people to come and learn about [the species],” said Atthapon. Conservationists hope that Moo Deng’s popularity will raise awareness and support for efforts to protect these rare, adorable animals.