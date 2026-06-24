How to plan a smart itinerary for your solo trip? 5 easy tips to avoid confusion and stress

The resilient spirit that comes to life when you embark on a solo trip deserves to be studied and narrated to teach the quiet art of enjoying your own company. To really sit with yourself is a surreal experience. At least once in this lifetime, everyone should go on a solo trip. Yes, the warm togetherness of family trips and the shenanigans of trips with friends have their own charm. But travelling alone has its entirely different vibe, and most importantly, you get the chance to move at your own pace.



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While it is liberating to chalk out the trip by yourself, decide when to wake up and choose which sights to visit, knowing how to do it strategically can reduce confusion, errors and stress.

We asked Sandeep Arora, director of Brightsun Travel India, about the prospect of solo travel and what he is seeing in the industry. He confirmed that the segment is gaining traction.

“Solo travel is no longer a niche trend; it is becoming a mainstream way of exploring the world, driven by flexibility, digital connectivity, and a growing desire for self-directed experiences," Arora said.

Know why solo travel is something everyone needs to experience at least once. The travel expert reasoned that its appeal lies in the root of independence.

“There is no group to negotiate with, no compromises on pace, and every hour of the day is yours to shape,” he noted.

However, it is also important to acknowledge that this same freedom can work against work. Arora concurred that while spontaneous detours are possible, too much flexibility can also leave travellers confused. With no one else to share the decision-making, they may end up facing decision paralysis.

But when you plan a correct itinerary, you get the room to wander, rest and discover something unexpected.

Here is a comprehensive guide, comprising five steps, as outlined by the travel experts, on how to get solo trip itinerary planning right: