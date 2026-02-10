Inside Etihad Airways business lounge in Abu Dhabi that looks like luxury hotel: Relaxing spa, resting zones

According to Lounge Guru, the Etihad Business Class Lounge at Zayed International Airport is ‘easily one of the most impressive business class lounge experiences in the world.’ “In terms of size, amenities, dining, and overall design, this lounge firmly places itself among the top-tier global airport lounges,” he added.

On February 2, the influencer shared the video on Instagram, saying that ‘ Etihad raised the bar once again.’ The video shows the various sections of the business-class lounge that Lounge Guru visited during his stay. Let's take a look inside:

Have you ever been inside an airport lounge that feels like a luxury hotel? Well, Instagram travel vlogger Lounge Guru recently had such an experience when he visited the Etihad Business Class Lounge while he waited for five hours to board his flight at the Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport.

The video shows him enjoying a luxurious dinner at the dining area, enjoying a relaxing massage at the spa, quiet resting zones, a rooftop lounge and bar, and more.

He explained in the video that the lounge spans multiple levels, each serving a different purpose. “One level focuses on dining and social spaces. Another level is dedicated to wellness, featuring high-end shower suites and quiet resting zones designed for long-haul travellers. Everything feels spacious, calm, and deliberately planned for comfort,” he explained in the clip.

The world-class dining and spa However, the highlight for him was the luxurious dining area and the spa, where he had a relaxing massage. Talking about the dining experience, Lounge Guru shared, “The dining alone is a major highlight. The Liwan Global Dining section features both an extensive buffet and a refined a la carte experience, supported by multiple live cooking stations. Food is prepared fresh, with a strong mix of international and regional options.”

Meanwhile, for the spa and massage facility located directly within the lounge complex, he called it a ‘standout feature’, sharing, “I experienced a massage here, and that alone deserves its own focus.”

Lastly, the business class lounge also features a rooftop lounge and bar on the upper level, offering a completely different atmosphere that feels more like a premium hospitality space than an airport facility. Praising the hospitality he experienced there, Lounge Guru stated, “This is not just a place to wait before a flight. It is a destination in itself.”

How did the internet react? Instagram users were stumped by the luxurious facilities available inside the lounge. One user wrote, “This lounge is better than most hotels.” Another commented, “This looks like a mini vacation.” Someone else wrote, “Wow, incredible! Best lounge so far.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.