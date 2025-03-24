Menu Explore
Yoga session held at Double-Decker Root Bridge in Meghalaya

PTI |
Mar 24, 2025 09:09 PM IST

Yoga session held at Double-Decker Root Bridge in Meghalaya

New Delhi, In a fusion of tradition, nature and well-being, yoga practitioners unrolled their mats at the Double-Decker Living Root Bridge in Meghalaya's Umshiang on Monday.

Yoga session held at Double-Decker Root Bridge in Meghalaya
Yoga session held at Double-Decker Root Bridge in Meghalaya

Against a backdrop of misty hills, gushing waterfalls and the whisper of ancient roots, the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy organised a one-of-a-kind yoga session as part of the countdown to the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

The participants noted that this was not just another yoga event, it was a testament to resilience and harmony both of nature and the human spirit according to a statement issued by the Ayush ministry.

Much like the bridge itself, which has withstood the test of time through generations of Khasi craftsmanship, yoga embodies patience, strength and balance, the statement said.

The living root bridge, a UNESCO World Heritage tag contender, is woven entirely from the aerial roots of rubber fig trees, creating a living, breathing pathway that grows stronger with time.

Surrounded by a lush rainforest and cascading streams, it served as the perfect venue to showcase how yoga is more than just a practice it is a way of life that aligns with nature.

Since the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014, India has redefined how the world experiences yoga by hosting sessions at some of its most iconic landmarks, the statement said.

From the Taj Mahal to the Konark Sun Temple, from the Gateway of India to the Red Fort, each location tells a story of history, culture and well-being, it added.

Now, the living root bridge joins the list bringing the spirit of yoga to the heart of Meghalaya's sacred landscapes the statement said.

"As the countdown to IDY 2025 continues, events like these will not only promote the benefits of yoga but also highlight India's stunning natural and cultural heritage. With each asana performed on this ancient bridge, the message was clear yoga is not confined to studios, it belongs to the world, to nature and to every individual seeking balance and well-being," it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

