What is Rugda mushroom? Meet East India's ‘vegetarian’ mutton that can't be farmed and sells for up to ₹3,000 a kg

This monsoon, rugda mushroom, also known as putu, boda or rugra, is finding a new audience online. Instagram recipe Reels featuring the rare wild mushroom have racked up millions of views, with several videos crossing the 5-million mark as creators share everything from heirloom family recipes to rustic village-style curries. The viral buzz has introduced many Indians to a seasonal delicacy that has long been cherished by indigenous communities across eastern India. Rugda mushroom (Instagram/@kalpana_kitchenn)

Found in the sal forests of Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and parts of West Bengal, rugda (Astraeus hygrometricus) appears beneath the forest floor after the first monsoon showers and is hand-foraged for only a few weeks each year. Its rarity has made it one of eastern India's most prized seasonal foods, with prices ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 a kilogram. While social media may have brought rugda into the spotlight, for generations of forest communities it has remained a cherished monsoon staple.

Why Rugda mushroom can't be farmed Unlike button, oyster or milky mushrooms that can be cultivated commercially, rugda survives in a natural partnership with the roots of sal trees, exchanging nutrients through an underground fungal network. Scientists call this an ectomycorrhizal relationship. Despite years of research, there is still no commercially viable way to cultivate rugda, making every mushroom sold today a wild forest harvest.

Where is Rugda mushroom found? Price, season and availability Where: Sal forests of Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and parts of West Bengal

When: Late June to early September, depending on the monsoon

Who harvests it: Indigenous communities including the Munda, Ho, Oraon, Santhal and Kharia

How: Foragers identify tiny cracks or raised patches on the forest floor before carefully digging out the mushroom by hand.

Price: Usually ₹1,000-3,000 per kg, though rates can climb even higher in years of poor rainfall.

Availability: Though available fresh locally, shoppers elsewhere in India may occasionally find rugda on e-commerce platforms during the season.