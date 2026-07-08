Egypt FIFA World Cup coach calls Palestinian suffering 'a shame on world', waves flag after win

The remarks came days after he dedicated Egypt's historic penalty-shootout victory over Australia to the Palestinian people and waved a Palestinian flag following the match.

Speaking ahead of Egypt 's round-of-16 clash against Argentina in Atlanta, Hassan briefly moved away from football to deliver an emotional appeal for Palestinians.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan used the global stage of the FIFA World Cup on Monday to draw attention to the plight of Palestinians in Gaza , describing their suffering as "a shame on the world" and urging football authorities, athletes and the media to do more to amplify their cause.

Hassan's emotional appeal Responding to a question at his pre-match press conference, Hassan said, “If there is someone who has not felt the suffering of the Palestinian people then he or she has no humanity”. The address that lasted several minutes and was met with applause from many journalists in attendance, reported news agency AFP.

The former striker, Egypt's all-time leading goalscorer, said the crisis reflected a broader failure by the international community.

"I would like to say this is a shame on us. A shame on the entire world, not just the Arab world, a shame on everyone and a shame on first of all decision makers who leave human beings behind," AFP quoted him as saying.

Hassan's comment came as the conflict in Gaza that began after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, killed 1,221 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures. Militants also took 251 hostages into Gaza.

According to the Gaza health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority, more than 73,000 people have been killed in the territory. The United Nations has said the ministry's casualty figures are generally considered reliable.

Call for FIFA, players to act Hassan also called on FIFA, athletes and media organisations to use the global reach of football to amplify the Palestinian cause.

"My message would be to use football as soft power," he said.

The Egypt coach urged athletes and journalists around the world to unite behind a common humanitarian message.

"I urge all of you, the media, all athletes worldwide, regardless of their identities maybe we can convey a collective message."

“That is as follows: 'let the Palestinian people be, let them exist, let them live a life of their own'. This is normal.”