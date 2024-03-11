 Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani: Who holds most stake in Reliance - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani: Who holds most stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani: Who holds most stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2024 03:39 PM IST

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani: Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani are directors of Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Kokilaben Ambani, the matriarch of the Ambani family holds 1,57,41,322 shares in Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) which is equivalent to a 0.24% stake in the company. The company is led by Mukesh Ambani, India's richest person and among the top 10 in the world, as per Forbes. Mukesh Ambani and his private firms held 47.29% stake in RIL which increased to 48.87% in September 2019, it has been reported.

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, Isha Piramal, Anand Piramal, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Rihanna, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Akash Ambani during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat.(Reuters)
Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, Isha Piramal, Anand Piramal, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Rihanna, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Akash Ambani during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat.(Reuters)

Read more: This Ambani family member owns maximum stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant

Mukesh Ambani's three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani, each hold 80,52,021 shares. This is close to 0.12% stake in the company. While Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani are directors of Reliance Jio Infocomm, Anant Ambani is a director of Reliance Retail Ventures.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Bill Gates' praise for Mark Zuckerberg's shirt. It is designed by…

In a recent interview with India Today, Anant Ambani talked about his relationship with siblings Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani. Anant Ambani said that for him, his brother Akash Ambani is like Lord Ram and sister Isha Ambani is a divine mother.

Read more: Bill Gates said this about Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's hospitality after Anant, Radhika's pre-wedding bash

“They are both older than me. I am their Hanuman, my brother is my Ram and my sister is like a mother figure to me. They have both always protected me. We have no difference or competition between us. We are stuck together by Feviquick,” he said.

Read more: Bill Gates on his India visit, PM Modi meet: ‘Can’t wait to go back’

This comes after Anant Ambani and Radhika Mrechant's pre-wedding celebrations took place in Jamnagar. The massive gala was attended by Bill Gates,Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, Ivanka Trump, former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab, among others.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On