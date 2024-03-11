Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani: Who holds most stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance

Kokilaben Ambani, the matriarch of the Ambani family holds 1,57,41,322 shares in Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) which is equivalent to a 0.24% stake in the company. The company is led by Mukesh Ambani, India's richest person and among the top 10 in the world, as per Forbes. Mukesh Ambani and his private firms held 47.29% stake in RIL which increased to 48.87% in September 2019, it has been reported. Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, Isha Piramal, Anand Piramal, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Rihanna, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Akash Ambani during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat.(Reuters)

Mukesh Ambani's three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani, each hold 80,52,021 shares. This is close to 0.12% stake in the company. While Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani are directors of Reliance Jio Infocomm, Anant Ambani is a director of Reliance Retail Ventures.

In a recent interview with India Today, Anant Ambani talked about his relationship with siblings Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani. Anant Ambani said that for him, his brother Akash Ambani is like Lord Ram and sister Isha Ambani is a divine mother.

“They are both older than me. I am their Hanuman, my brother is my Ram and my sister is like a mother figure to me. They have both always protected me. We have no difference or competition between us. We are stuck together by Feviquick,” he said.

This comes after Anant Ambani and Radhika Mrechant's pre-wedding celebrations took place in Jamnagar. The massive gala was attended by Bill Gates,Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, Ivanka Trump, former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab, among others.