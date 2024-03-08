Jamnagar mere liye jannat hai’: Anant Ambani’s emotional speech at Reliance dinner, Radhika Merchant joins too

A video of Anant Ambani’s emotional speech at Reliance dinner was shared on Instagram. The clip also captures Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant addressing the “Reliance Parivaar” at an event in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Reliance dinner. (Instagram/@reliancefoundation)

The video is shared on the official Instagram handle of Reliance Foundation, along with a detailed caption. “A Grand Affair with the Extended Reliance Parivaar: expressing gratitude and seeking blessings for Radhika and Anant’s upcoming wedding, the Ambani family organised a grand celebration for nearly 25,000 guests comprising the extended Reliance Parivaar of employees and their families at the Reliance township in Jamnagar,” reads a part of the post.

The caption also explains that the “party was followed by an electrifying musical concert featuring stellar performances from superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Arijit Singh, turning the evening into a really fond, shared memory”.

In the video, Nita Ambani starts the event with her speech. She says this day is even more special because the “entire extended Reliance family of Jamnagar” is attending it. Following this, Mukesh Ambani takes the stage and says a few words of gratitude in Gujarati.

Anant Ambani comes to the stage and starts his speech by saying, “Jannat toh main kabhi dekha nahi… but Jamnagar mere liye jannat hai (I have never seen heaven… but Jamnagar is heaven for me).” He then thanks everyone. In her speech, Radhika Merchant also says, “There’s no place like Jamnagar for us”. The video ends with glimpses of performances from Bollywood superstars and singers.

Take a look at the entire video here:

The video was shared about four hours ago. Since then, it has collected more than 27,000 views. The video has also accumulated nearly 4,300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the clip.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Their family is so grounded,” wrote an Instagram user.

While one person wrote, “This is so beautiful,” another added, “Wow”. A few reacted to the video using heart emoticons.