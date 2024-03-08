 7 interesting posts by Bill Gates that give a glimpse into his visit to India | Trending - Hindustan Times
7 interesting posts by Bill Gates that give a glimpse into his visit to India

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 08, 2024 10:40 AM IST

From meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tasting Dolly Chaiwala’s tea, seven posts by Bill Gates about his India visit.

Bill Gates was in India to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The tech billionaire also visited different parts of the country. He documented and shared those beautiful moments from his visit on social media.

The image shows glimpses from Bill Gates' visit to India. (Instagram/@thisisbillgates)
From expressing his wonder by visiting the Statue of Unity to praising Dolly Chaiwala for his tea, the Microsoft co-founder posted various videos and pictures. He also gave a glimpse of multiple events that he attended during the pre-wedding bash.

We have collected Bill Gates' Instagram posts documenting his visit to India.

1. Meeting PM Modi

Bill Gates shared about meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He thanked the PM and mentioned they had a "great discussion about how India can share expertise with the people and places that need them the most".

"I'm blown away by the country's strong focus on digital public infrastructure, women-led development, and innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation. I'm optimistic that India will continue to lead the way by using AI for public good," Gates added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bill Gates engaged in a discussion. (Instagram/@thisisbillgates)
2. Enjoying chai from Dolly Chaiwala:

"In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!" he wrote as he shared a video that shows him telling Dolly Chaiwala "One Chai please". The clip then goes on to show him enjoying the beverage.

3. Visiting the Statue of Unity

Bill Gates visited the Statue of Unity following PM Modi's suggestion. He also left a note on the visitor's log that reads, "An incredible engineering feat! Very Beautiful! A great tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Thanks for your hospitality! Bill Gates. March 1, 2024".

Bill Gates is photographed standing in front of the State of Unity during his recent visit to India. (Instagram/@thisisbillgates)
In another post, he shared a video while admiring the beauty of the world's tallest statue:

Bill Gates at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities:

4. Complimenting Mark Zuckerberg

"You've always been great at dressing for the occasion, Mark Zuckerberg," the inventor wrote while posting a picture with Meta CEO. In the image, Gates is dressed in a t-shirt, pants and blazer. Zuckerberg, on the other hand, is seen wearing a jungle-themed shirt with white pants.

Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. (Instagram/@thisisbillgates)
5. Catching up with old friends

In another post from the pre-wedding event hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Gates shared a picture showing him with his "old friends".

"This was my first time attending a wedding celebration in India, and it was incredible. Congratulations, Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having us and giving us an excuse to catch up with old friends," he wrote. The photo shows him and his girlfriend Paula Hurd posing with Rohini and Nandan Nilekani.

Bill Gates and Paula Hurd pose with Rohini and Nandan Nilekani. (Instagram/@thisisbillgates)
6. Praising the 'incredible hospitality' of Ambanis

"As I reflect on the past week in India, one thing stands out: The incredible hospitality everyone showed Paula and me, especially from Mukesh and Nita at the beautiful celebration of their son Anant and his fiancée Radhika," Bill Gates shared along with an image that shows him and his girlfriend Paula Hurd with Mukesh Ambani and his youngest son Anant Ambani.

The image (left to right) shows Bill Gates, Paula Hurd, Anant Ambani, and Mukesh Ambani. (Instagram/@thisisbillgates)
7. Highlights from India trip

Bill Gates also shared a short yet beautiful video that shows a few snippets from his visit to India.

After returning, he also posted his thoughts on his recent India visit on his blog 'Gates Notes'.

"My trip was scheduled around the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Here I am with Paula Hurd and Nandan and Rohini Nilekani. I came home with a deeper understanding of India's vibrant innovation ecosystem and how it's generating major advances in health, urban poverty, digital services, and much more. The world has a lot to learn from the ideas coming out of this country," he wrote.

